Bruce Sabath Will Lead FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Axelrod Performing Arts Center

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park will present a new production of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof, the 1964 winner of 9 Tony Awards, from November 1-24. Based on Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem’s stories, with a book by Joseph Stein, Fiddler on the Roof boasts a celebrated score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

Originally produced on Broadway by Hal Prince, Fiddler on the Roof has been revived on the Great White Way five times and, in a tribute to its universal appeal, has been performed in no fewer than 16 languages. Set in a village in Ukraine in 1905 on the eve of the Russian Revolution, Fiddler tells the story of Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman with five daughters who struggles against poverty, anti-Semitism, Russian aggression and sweeping change. This complex tale of tradition, family, migration and cultural identity makes this musical both timeless and timely.

Sixty years since its Broadway debut, Fiddler on the Roof remains a cherished musical for the entire family, a celebration of resilience in the face of upheaval. Its memorable songs, “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “Tradition,” remind us of the joyful hope to be found even in the most uncertain times.

The Axelrod’s new production is directed by Daniel Kutner, a protégé and longtime artistic associate of Hal Prince. The cast and creative team includes both Russian and Ukrainian immigrants. Introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Tickets are $32 to $65 and may be purchased at www.axelrodartscenter.com or by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14. Axelrod PAC is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, N.J., just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking.

