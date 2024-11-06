Brooke Moriber Joins Scotty McCreery for New Jersey Concert Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On November 7, 2024, Brooke Moriber will open for country star Scotty McCreery at the State Theatre New Jersey. Known for her powerful voice and emotive songwriting, Moriber infuses her performances with a unique mix of pop and country, creating the perfect lead-up to McCreery's chart-topping hits. This appearance presents an exciting opportunity for Moriber to connect with McCreery's fans, who are sure to appreciate her distinctive sound and dynamic stage presence.

Scotty McCreery's "Fall of Summer" tour is an exciting showcase of his recent music, including popular singles and fan favorites from his platinum albums. Moriber's role as the opening act complements McCreery's music, offering the audience an engaging experience that highlights both her artistry and McCreery's evolution as a country artist. Together, they promise an evening filled with energy, talent, and memorable performances.

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter and native New Yorker who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. Praised for her "clarion voice" (Associated press), she went on to release her first single "Cry Like A Girl" independently in 2019 and later signed with Nashville's Reviver Records.

Brooke's music has been featured on Spotify's New Music Friday Country (Half A Heart, Little Bit Of You, Down to Nothing) and Country Christmas playlists (All I Want for Christmas is You), Sirius XM's Velvet, CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Hailed as a "stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist" (Country Swag) and a "force to be reckoned with in Country music" (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke has shared the stage with artists ranging from Cyndi Lauper and The Gin Blossoms to Dylan Scott and Caroline Jones.

When she is not bringing Nashville to New York or Denver or performing somewhere else on the road, Moriber is hard at work in the studio with some of the industry's top writers and producers, including Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves), Karen Kosowski (Mickey Guyton), David Pittenger (GAYLE, Parmalee) and currently working on a project with Sol Philcox Littlefield and preparing to go in to the studio with Emily Shackelton and Claire Wyndham to record a special collaboration as a trio.

