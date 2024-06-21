BergenPAC to Present HOLIDAY DOO WOP in November

bergenPAC will present another new show for the 2024 season. Holiday Doo Wop hits the stage on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.
 
Holiday Doo Wop
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at 7 p.m.
$49-$99
LAR Enterprises presents Holiday Doo Wop, starring:
•           Kenny Vance & The Planotones –“Looking For an Echo”
•           Jay Siegel’s Tokens – “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”
•           La La Brooks – “The Doo Run Run”
•           Jimmy Stephens – ”Image of A Girl”
•           Classic Sounds
The evening will feature Tom Schizzano & The LAR Enterprises Band and be hosted by Cool Bobby B of Sirius XM Radio – 50s Gold.
                                   
Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030
 




