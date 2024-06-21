BergenPAC to Present HOLIDAY DOO WOP in November

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2024 at 11 a.m.
bergenPAC will present another new show for the 2024 season. Holiday Doo Wop hits the stage on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.
Holiday Doo Wop
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at 7 p.m.
$49-$99
LAR Enterprises presents Holiday Doo Wop, starring:
• Kenny Vance & The Planotones –“Looking For an Echo”
• Jay Siegel’s Tokens – “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”
• La La Brooks – “The Doo Run Run”
• Jimmy Stephens – ”Image of A Girl”
• Classic Sounds
The evening will feature Tom Schizzano & The LAR Enterprises Band and be hosted by Cool Bobby B of Sirius XM Radio – 50s Gold.
