BergenPAC to Present HOLIDAY DOO WOP in November

bergenPAC will present another new show for the 2024 season. Holiday Doo Wop hits the stage on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.



Holiday Doo Wop

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$49-$99

LAR Enterprises presents Holiday Doo Wop, starring:

• Kenny Vance & The Planotones –“Looking For an Echo”

• Jay Siegel’s Tokens – “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”

• La La Brooks – “The Doo Run Run”

• Jimmy Stephens – ”Image of A Girl”

• Classic Sounds

The evening will feature Tom Schizzano & The LAR Enterprises Band and be hosted by Cool Bobby B of Sirius XM Radio – 50s Gold.



