Benzel-Busch Concert Series Will Kick Off 2020 With Performances From Brian McKnight, Jay Leno and More

Englewood, New Jersey (January 20, 2020) Benzel-Busch Motor Car kicks off 2020 with a line-up for the Benzel-Busch Concert Series that takes place at Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) in Englewood, New Jersey. Celebrate Valentine's Day with GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Brian McKnight performing an exclusive one-night engagement at bergenPAC in February. The celebrated R&B performer will bring his greatest hits to the stage on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.

Over his decades-long career, McKnight has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has released 19 albums to date, several of which went two- or three-times platinum. McKnight has been nominated for 16 GRAMMY Awards, including "R&B Album" for Back at One and "R&B Song" for "Love of My Life." McKnight is also the recipient of American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, and the NAACP Image and Blockbuster Awards, as well as Billboard Songwriter of The Year.

Chris Daughtry , the front man for the band bearing his name, Daughtry has become one of the most visible and consistent rock & roll torchbearers of the 21st Century. Since rising to prominence on the fifth season of American Idol, he has released four albums, all of which reached the Billboard Top Ten and have combined sales over 8 million copies in the U.S. Duaghtry is set to perform Tuesday, March 24 at 8 p.m. at part of the Benzel-Busch Concert Series at bergenPAC.

Daughtry's self-titled debut was the best-selling album of 2007, which contained four Top Twenty hit singles including the Grammy-nominated smash "It's Not Over." Leave This Town also reached Number One in 2009, while 2011's Break the Spell was certified gold. His group's most recent record, 2013's Baptized, featured the platinum-selling "Waiting for Superman," which the singer points to as a turning point in his songwriting.

One thing that has kept the fire burning for Daughtry has been the need to constantly challenge himself creatively. He has collaborated with artists from Timbaland to Vince Gill to Carlos Santana and took on the role of Judas Iscariot in the 2016 live television performance of The Passion, and even fulfilled a lifelong dream by drawing the cover of a Batman comic which was rated one of the top 25 covers of the year by BatmanNews.com

"It takes a lot of time to accept who you are," says Chris Daughtry . "You shave off the persona that you thought people expected, stop worrying about what anyone is going to think. You start to be comfortable with who you are onstage and off, and that all blends together. I think I finally know who I am as a person."

Acclaimed TV late night show host, stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist ... Jay Leno is widely characterized as "the hardest working man in show business." America's favorite comedian will perform live on Sunday, April 4th at 8 p.m.

Leno's late-night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of The Tonight Show. Leno currently produces and hosts the CNBC series Jay Leno 'S GARAGE, which explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it's the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The show is an outgrowth of JAY LENOS GARAGE YOUTUBE CHANNEL, which has an international following.

The new 2020 line of vehicles include the GLS 450 4MATIC SUV, GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, and C 300 4MATIC Explore the latest vehicles that showcase elegance, style, leading safety and design features with the foremost technology and comfort innovations. Benzel-Busch offers superior, award-winning customer service for the life of their vehicles. This 50-year-old family business is dedicated to an unsurpassed, customer-focused experience.

More shows are added to the Benzel-Busch Concert Series throughout the year, please visit bergenpac.org for new performances.

Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Brian McKnight

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Daughtry





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Sunday, April 4, 2020 at 8 p.m.