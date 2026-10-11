Bellini’s NORMA To Be Presented By Seton Hall University At South Orange Performing Arts Center
The one night only performance will take place on November 11th.
The Seton Hall University Classical Concert Series, the Charles and Joan Alberto Italian Studies Institute, and MidAtlantic Artistic Productions is set to present Vincenzo Bellini's operatic masterpiece Norma on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC).
This special one-night-only concert performance features an outstanding cast of professional opera singers and Seton Hall University student soloists, the Seton Hall University Chorus, and the MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jason C. Tramm.
Widely regarded as one of the crowning achievements of the Italian Bel Canto tradition, Norma combines breathtaking vocal virtuosity with a powerful drama of love, betrayal, duty, and sacrifice. Set in ancient Gaul during the Roman occupation, the opera tells the story of Norma, a Druid high priestess torn between her sacred obligations and her forbidden love for the Roman proconsul Pollione. When she discovers his affection for the young priestess Adalgisa, personal anguish and political conflict propel the drama toward a devastating conclusion.
The opera features some of Bellini's most celebrated music, including the iconic aria Casta diva, renowned for its extraordinary lyrical beauty and expressive demands.
The November 11 performance brings together an accomplished cast of guest soloists and Seton Hall University students: Amy Shoremount-Obra, soprano - Norma, Laura Zahn, mezzo-soprano - Adalgisa, Nathan Schafer, tenor - Pollione, Henry Hyunsoon Kim, bass-baritone - Oroveso, Douglas Vail, tenor - Flavio (Seton Hall University student) and Andromeda Tong, soprano - Clotilde (Seton Hall University student)
Presented in a concert version enhanced by scenic projections, the production places Bellini's extraordinary music and vocal writing at the center of the theatrical experience.
Now celebrating its 13th year, this longstanding collaboration among the Seton Hall University Classical Concert Series, the Alberto Italian Studies Institute, and MidAtlantic Artistic Productions has become a cornerstone of the university's performing arts programming. The annual opera project brings together university students and professional artists in performances of major operatic repertoire, enriching the cultural life of the Seton Hall community while providing exceptional opportunities for experiential learning.
'Experiential learning projects like our annual opera collaboration are among the most powerful educational experiences we can offer our students,' said Jason C. Tramm, Professor of Music and Chair of the Department of Communication, Media, and the Arts at Seton Hall University. 'For 13 years, this partnership has given students the extraordinary opportunity to work side by side with accomplished professional musicians, experiencing firsthand the artistic discipline, collaboration, and commitment required to bring great opera to life. These transformative experiences extend learning far beyond the classroom, inspiring artistic growth, building confidence, and preparing students for future professional success. Bellini's Norma, with its extraordinary musical and dramatic demands, provides a particularly compelling opportunity to continue that tradition.'
This year's production provides additional opportunities for student performers, with Seton Hall University students Douglas Vail and Andromeda Tong appearing in the roles of Flavio and Clotilde, respectively. Their participation alongside internationally experienced opera singers exemplifies the program's commitment to integrating professional artistic practice into the university's educational mission.
The performance reflects the shared commitment of the three collaborating organizations to artistic excellence, cultural enrichment, and innovative educational experiences. By uniting the resources of the university with the expertise of professional performing artists, the annual opera project demonstrates how meaningful partnerships can create lasting educational and cultural impact.
Vincenzo Bellini's Norma will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. at South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) located at One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ 07079. Tickets: $5 for advance online reservations. Free tickets are available at the SOPAC box office on the day of the performance.
Tickets and Information: https://www.sopacnow.org/events/norma-shu-nov-2026/. SOPAC Box Office can be contacted by calling (973) 313-2787.
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