BWW Review: OO-BLA-DEE at Two River Theater is an Insightful Musical Story-A Summer Must-See

Jun. 18, 2019  
BWW Review: OO-BLA-DEE at Two River Theater is an Insightful Musical Story-A Summer Must-See

"I tell my tales out of time."

By Luna in Oo-Bla-Dee

The Two River Theater (TRT) now has a marvelous musical journey on stage as a grand finale to their 2018/2019 Season. Oo-Bla-Dee, written by Regina Taylor, features original lyrics by Taylor and original music by composer/orchestrator, Diedre L. Murray. The choreography is by Kenneth L. Roberson and the musical direction is by George Caldwell, with vocal arrangements by Carol Maillard. Ruben Santiago-Hudson expertly directs the production. This show is a treasure. Beautifully crafted and presented, it blends music, poetry and storytelling.

BWW Review: OO-BLA-DEE at Two River Theater is an Insightful Musical Story-A Summer Must-See

The show is set in 1946, just after WWII. A young saxophone player, who has assumed a new name, Gin Del Sol joins an all-black, female jazz quartet. Gin wishes to leave behind her provincial lifestyle and the relationship to her boyfriend as she embarks on a musical career. The band, "Evelyn Waters and the Diviners" includes pianist and vocalist Evelyn Waters; a bass player, Ruby; and a drummer, Lulu. For the chance at a recording contract, the four women travel from St. Louis to Chicago with their Manager, Shorty. Times are tough, and tensions run high as the group hopes to succeed musically while living with the scourge of racial prejudice. A character, Luna who adds a sense of mysticism to the tale using songs and dialogue, guides the story.

BWW Review: OO-BLA-DEE at Two River Theater is an Insightful Musical Story-A Summer Must-See

The cast couldn't be better. They capture the humor and the drama of the story as it unfolds. The company includes Marva Hicks as Evelyn Waters; Amber Iman as Luna C; Stanley Wayne Mathis as Shorty; Monica J. Palmer as Ruby; Cedric Sanders as Arthur/Soldier; Stacey Sargeant as Lulu; Allison Semmes as Gin Del Sol; and Chesney Snow as the Vocal Foley.

Memorable scenes abound in the production that include Luna C's introduction; Gin's first contentious meeting with Lulu; Ruby recounting how she left her family to pursue music; Shorty presenting a letter to Evelyn from her lover in Paris; Evelyn, Gin, Ruby and Lulu traveling by car to Chicago with Shorty; Vocal Foley's remarkable beatboxing moments; and the romantic reunion between Gin and the soldier who has been searching for her.

BWW Review: OO-BLA-DEE at Two River Theater is an Insightful Musical Story-A Summer Must-See

You'll be very impressed by the music that accompanies Oo-Bla-Dee and the musicians that make it happen. They include conductor and piano by George Caldwell; saxophone by Corinthia Cromwell; percussion by Eli Fountain; and bass by Mimi Jones.

The creative team has done a great job of bringing the Oo-Bla-Dee to life on the Red Bank stage. They include scenic design by Michael Carnahan; costume design by Karen Perry; lighting design by Jane Cox; sound design by Jane Shaw; and projection design by Alex Basco Koch. The copyist is Kevin Massey and the wig designer is J. Jared Janas. The casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA. The assistant stage manager is Larry Copeland and the production stage manager is Mark Dobrow.

Oo-Bla-Dee is an insightful show, a jazz lover's experience, and one that you should put on your summer entertainment schedule. Because the story set in the post-war era when black women became active on the music scene and the jazz world was in a period of transition, it also has great artistic and historical implications. See it while it is on the Two River Theater stage.

Oo-Bla-Dee will be performed through Sunday, July 30 at Two River Theater located at 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ. For tickets and to learn about special programs and offers, visit their web site at https://tworivertheater.org/ or call 732.345.1400.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson



Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

From This Author Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of (read more...)

  • LE DINER EN BLANC Returns to NY for 9th Consecutive Year-All White Pop-Up Culinary Event in 80 Cities Worldwide
  • ROCKETMAN: INSIDE THE WORLD OF THE MOVIE-The Perfect Book for Film Fans and Many More
  • BWW Review: HANDBAGGED at 59E59 Presents a Fascinating Perspective of Recent British History
  • Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Bill Peet of TAVERN ON THE GREEN
  • BWW Interview: Playwright Jared Michael Delaney and VOYAGER ONE at NJ Rep 6/20 to 7/21
  • CASAMIGOS Debuts Mixes and Salts for Refreshing Cocktails

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup