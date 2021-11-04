BWW Review: Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE at George Street Playhouse Charms

There's so much to like about the George Street Playhouse (GSP) season opener, Dear Jack, Dear Louise. This is a love story that will please audiences of all ages. Written by Ken Ludwig and directed by the Playhouse's Artistic Director, David Saint, the charismatic two-hander checks all the boxes for a top show with the finest writing, excellent direction, and wonderful acting. The production is being presented through November 21 at GSP's beautiful new home at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) in the Arthur Laurents Theater.

Ken Ludwig based Dear Jack, Dear Louise on the real life meeting of his parents. Set in the early 1940's during WWII, Jack Ludwig, a medical doctor, is stationed in Oregon when he starts corresponding with Louise Rabiner, a dancer and aspiring actress who lives in New York City. Originally from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Jack has a shy nature while Louise is spirited and outgoing. As they exchange letters that tell of trials, successes, and innermost feelings, their bond continues to grow. The two plan to meet and have a date in New York for dinner and a show as soon as Jack gets his leave. But as Louise continues to audition for roles and the war rages on, their plans are thrown into disarray. While you listen to Jack and Louise read aloud their thoughtful correspondences, you will hope for the success of the young couple's relationship.

Bill Army as Jack Ludwig and Amelia Pedlow as Louise Rabiner are ideal in their roles. Army captures the personality of the serious, sincere serviceman while Pedlow portrays Louise with a lighthearted air, but also delivers the dramatic, emotional side of her character. Memorable moments include Jack recounting his jobs in high school, Louise telling about her love of dance, Louise describing her visit to Jack's parents and meeting his aunts, Jack talking about the young servicemen he treats as a physician, Louise's excitement when she lands a big role, and Jack disclosing that he is being sent overseas.

The clever set design consists of Jack and Louise's rooms where they read their letters aloud. State of the art projections such as falling snow, theatre marquis, and gripping wartime explosions add the right touches to the story.

The Production Team has done a top job of bringing Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise to the New Brunswick stage. They include set and projection design by James Youmans; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Joe Saint; original music and sound design by Scott Killian; hair and wig design by Charles G. Lapointe. The Production Manager is Christopher J. Bailey; Production Stage Manager is Kristin Pfeifer; and the Casting is by McCorkle Casting, Ltd.

See Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise while you can. It's a beautiful, sentimental journey that is sure to capture your heart. We congratulate Artistic Director, David Saint and Managing Director, Kelly Ryman on the successful opening of their 2021-2022 season and we look forward to the productions ahead.

Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise is approximately two hours that includes one 15-minute intermission. The show is currently being performed at George Street Playhouse in the The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 07901. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/ or call 732.246.7717.

Please note: George Street Playhouse and The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center are guided by CDC guidelines and the state of New Jersey for policies in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the health of our audiences, staff, volunteers, artists and their production teams. For more information, refer to their web site or call the Playhouse.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson