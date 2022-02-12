BWW Interview: Playwright Angelle Whavers of BOOGIE at The Growing Stage 2/18 to 2/27

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey is proud to present the world premiere production of BOOGIE by New Jersey playwright, Angelle Whavers from February 18th through the 27th. This production is under the direction of Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Founder/Executive Director.

BOOGIE, the 2020 Laurie Award Winner from The Growing Stage's New Play-Reading Festival, introduces you to Alex, who not being able to sleep due to nightmares, she attempts to put an end to them once they discover the Boogieman is the cause. However, after meeting this famous monster, Alex learns the truth about fears and that it's okay to be afraid because fears are just a part of us.

BOOGIE features the talents of four Professional Artists including Na'jee Tariq as Boogie; Jeffry Foote, and making their TGS debuts are Brianna Martinez as Mom; and Ashley Carnival as Dawna. Rounding out the cast are two young performers: Sasha Nelson as Alex and Jenna Alessandrini of Flanders.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Angelle Whavers about her career and BOOGIE.

Whavers is a graduate of Drew University with a bachelor's degree in Theater and History. She has co-written for the show 4320p: Immersion with the Tectonic Theater Project and had her ten-minute, Does Not Translate, performed by the Vulcan Theatre Company, as well as her full-length, Incubator, by the New York Theater Festival. In addition, Angelle won the 2020 New Play-Reading Festival at The Growing Stage in Netcong, NJ, and is a recipient of The Chauncey Lester and Elsie Steward Benedict Memorial Prize for playwriting. She has worked as a writer and performer with Parody in Blue for: Year of Woman 3, Grab Them By The Parody!, 19th Amendment: 100 Years of Suffrage, and How to Succeed in Politics Without Even Leaving Your Couch! She is the co-founder and Director of Social Media for Unidentified Stages. Her acting credits include: Performer, Actor's Hour; Sapphire, 4320p: Immersion: Nell, Haiku; and Florence, Poof!

Who was the first person to recognize your writing talents.

It's cliche and corny, but for me, it was my mother. Since reading to me as a child, and introducing me to the best Disney and Dreamworks films, she instilled the love of stories in me. When I wanted to go into theatre, she tried to push my love of stories into playwriting. It took until college for me to really get into it, but she was always the first to help and support me.

Can you tell us a little about your educational experience and how it prepared you for your career?

I went to Arts High School, where I majored in drama, and Drew University, where I majored in theatre and history. These schools cultivated my love of theatre and helped me to develop my skills. I learned how to act on the stage and the backstage work that brings it all together.

What have been some of your most memorable acting roles?

One of my absolute favorites was playing an evil fairy queen in a show called Whose Name is it Anyway? I got to do an evil laugh and everything. I also recently acted in a short film called Tropes with Green Tator Productions. I played Hunter, a screenwriter who felt like they were writing the same story tropes over and over.

What inspired Boogie?

I was watching Rise of the Guardians, where the Boogieman talked about how he wants to be believed in. And I thought "yeah, that's right! Who doesn't want to be believed in?" The Boogieman is always the big badie in stories, or learns the error of his ways.There is a version of the Boogieman in almost every country in the world, so I thought there had to be a reason why. There had to be a reason we all know about the Boogieman, and maybe its a good reason. Maybe the Boogieman isn't just malicious? He wants to be believed in, he probably wants friends, and cares about people. Maybe he even could want to help people! From there, I started thinking of how the Boogieman could be the good guy, and then came Boogie.

How do you like working with The Growing Stage.

I absolutely love it. It's an amazing theatre with people who love the craft, and bringing entertainment to kids. They helped me develop Boogie in their New Play-Reading Festival, and are making this production better than I could ever imagine. The director, actors, designers, stage manager, and everyone else bringing Boogie to life are honestly the perfect team. I could not be happier!

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

This is a story about not being afraid to be afraid. That our fears are what make us human and stronger. This is something that young me found important when I was scared of the monster under my bed, and adult me with new fears like tax season. We've all been afraid once in our lives, so I hope Boogie can help people learn that that is okay, and it is an important part of us as well as our growth.

For the future?

I plan to continue writing and telling stories. I also am in the works of continuing the Boogie universe by looking into Boogie's origin story because it is a world I truly love writing about and want to dive back into.

