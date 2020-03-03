BWW Interview: Casey Esbin in PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL at The Growing Stage

Pinkalicious The Musical will be performed at The Growing Stage (TGS) in Netcong from March 13 to March 29. The show features book and lyrics by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann with music and lyrics by John Gregor.

This is the tale, based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, of Pinkalicious, who can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this pink predicament. Pinkalicious the Musical is about learning the power of self-control and the importance of moderation. The show is recommended for the entire family.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Casey Esbin who stars in the show as Pinkalicious.

Casey is a NYC based performer who is thrilled to be performing in her first show with The Growing Stage! Previous credits include: National Tour of My Heart in A Suitcase (Dorit), Dancer on Disney Cruise Line, Oklahoma! (Dream Laurey) & The Buddy Holly Story (Songbird). Casey is a 2018 graduate of Rider University where she received a BFA in musical theatre.

What was your very first opportunity to perform in front of an audience?

The first show I ever performed in was a summer camp version of Aladdin where I played Rajah the Tiger. My starring moment was when I got to growl and bite Aladdin's pant leg. It was just as amazing as it sounds...I promise.

We'd love to know a little bit about the BFA Program at Rider University and how it influenced your career.

I graduated from Rider in 2018 from their musical theatre program and also received a minor in arts administration. The program's proximity to NYC gave us great access to professional actors who would constantly come teach at our school to give master classes that were one of my favorite aspects of the program. The strong dance emphasis in the program was really important for me in my studying, which ultimately helped greatly propel my career professionally upon graduation.

We noticed that you had the opportunity to be a dancer on Disney Cruise Lines. Can you tell us a little more about that experience?

Working for Disney Cruise Line was an absolutely amazing experience. I graduated college a few weeks early to start working on board the ships as a dancer/performer. I sailed throughout Europe, the Mediterranean, Canada, the US and the Caribbean on board the Disney Magic for about 2 years off and on with the company. It was a lot of hard-work but also one of the most magical, eye-opening, and fulfilling things I've ever gotten to do.

How do you like working in NJ at The Growing Stage?

I have absolutely loved my time so far working at The Growing Stage. Everyone on the creative team and in the cast has been so welcoming, encouraging and an absolute blast to be around. This process has been so much fun from day 1, and I can't wait to see how audiences will receive the show!

Tell us a little about your character of Pinkalicous and how you prepared for the role.

Pinkalicious truly is the child in all of us. She sees the world as her crayon box and just likes to use the pink crayon a bit more than any other. When I first read through the show, her relationship with her brother and parents reminded me a lot of my childhood growing up. Her and her brother are constantly playing around with each other being goofballs, and everything is 500 times more dramatic then it needs to be (but in the most fun and childlike way). This role has really allowed me to tap into my inner child.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

This show is a whole lot of fun and will really remind all audience members what it's like to be a kid again. The story is sweet, charming, funny, and super playful & we as a cast are having just as much fun up on stage as we hope you will have as an audience member!

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

My plans for the future are to keep performing in whatever way I can. I am so grateful to The Growing Stage for giving me this opportunity and I can only hope I will continue to be able to pursue my career in theatre in whatever way I can! Theatre is such a special and fulfilling art form and I feel so lucky to be able to be even a small part of it.

Anything else you want BWW NJ readers to know?

Pinkalicious is fun for all ages and will leave you laughing all the way home. I PINKY swear.

You can follow Casey on Instagram @caseyesbin and visit her website at https://www.caseyesbin.com/.

Pinkalicious will be performed from 3/13 to 3/19 and tickets are currently available.

The Growing Stage is located at The Historic Palace Theatre, Route 183, 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857 For more information, please visit https://growingstage.com/ or call (973) 347-4946.

Photo Credit: courtesy of Casey Esbin





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories