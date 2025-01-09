BUGS BUNNY AT THE SYMPHONY to be Presented in Collaboration with New Jersey Symphony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Symphony with Warner Bros. Discovery will present Bugs Bunny at the Symphony with George Daugherty conducting.



The three performances will take place Friday, February 14, 2025, at 8 pm, at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank; Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 pm, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark; and Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 3 pm, at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.



Bugs Bunny at the Symphony pairs 16 iconic Looney Tunes shorts projected on the big screen, including What’s Opera, Doc?; The Rabbit of Seville; Baton Bunny; Zoom and Bored; and Corny Concerto—plus five brand new animated shorts—while their Carl Stalling scores are played live.



Known as a multi-generationally loved concert, Bugs Bunny at the Symphony reminisces on memories with beloved characters Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Michigan J. Frog and the rest of the Looney Tunes cast, seen in some of their most cherished animated shorts. Looney Tunes, whose iconic classical music-inspired scores by Carl Stalling and Milt Franklyn are as celebrated as the animation itself, have provided introductions to the great classical composers for millions of people worldwide for over 80 decades.



Conducted by Emmy Award winner George Daugherty, and created by Daugherty & Emmy Award winner David Ka Lik Wong, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Bugs Bunny at the Symphony has delighted audiences worldwide—from The New York Philharmonic and Philadelphia Orchestra to the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House—since 1990, when the production first sold-out Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre as Bugs Bunny On Broadway.



