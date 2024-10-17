BLITHE SPIRIT Comes to the Kelsey Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two wives, one dead and one alive, combine for a spooky, laugh-filled experience this Halloween when Theater to Go presents Noël Coward's classic comedy "Blithe Spirit," Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

"Blithe Spirit," first performed in 1941, has enchanted audiences for decades with its witty dialogue and supernatural charm. The play follows the story of Charles Condomine, a novelist struggling with writer's block, who invites an eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to his home to hold a séance to gather material for his new book. The séance inadvertently summons the ghost of his deceased first wife, Elvira, who wreaks havoc on his life and his relationship with his very much alive second wife, Ruth.

Directed by Kitty Getlik, Theater to Go's production brings a fresh, captivating take on Coward's classic play, featuring innovative staging and a talented ensemble cast, including: Parker Madison of Somerville, N.J. as Charles; Jessica Braynor of Lawrenceville, N.J., as Ruth; Cara Cirillo of Jamison, Pa., as Elvira; Joseph Perignat of Furlong, Pa., as Dr. Bradman; Dani Heywood of Princeton Junction, N.J., as Mrs. Bradman; Tonia Del Priore of East Windsor, N.J., as Edith; and Ruth Markoe of Lawrenceville, N.J., as Madame Arcati.

Halloween costumes are welcome for the opening night performance on Oct. 31, which will feature a post-show Halloween party with the cast and crew - an opportunity for the audience to celebrate the holiday spirit and engage with the creative minds behind the production.

Dates and showtimes for "Blithe Spirit" are Thursday, Oct. 31, Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

