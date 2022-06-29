BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Spring Lake Theatre Next Month

The Spring Lake Theatre is opening the 2022-2023 season with one of the most beloved stories of all time: Beauty and the Beast.

When Belle's father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, her attempt to rescue him leads her to be captured by the Beast, a fearsome monster long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return.

You can be part of the magic of Beauty and the Beast on July 7, 8, 9, 10*, 15, 16**, 17*, 22, 23**, 24*, 2022 7:30 PM Curtain, *2:00 PM Matinee, **2:00 PM Matinee & 7:30 Curtain

Beauty and the Beast is produced by Patricia Barry and directed by Reid Henderson, who continues bringing true fairytale magic to the stage, just like he did last summer for The Little Mermaid. Musical Direction is provided by Jeff Brown and set and lighting design is by Andrew Dagostino. Beauty and the Beast requires an exceptional amount of creative costumes, and Patricia Barry and the costuming team created a spectacular visual experience that is an absolute feast for the eye.

Christine Baglivio perfectly encapsulates the spirited heroine, Belle. Christine is an alum of the Spring Lake and Dance Academy. She is grateful to be performing at the place that has provided her with a lifetime of meaningful relationships, memories, and experiences, and the Spring Lake Theatre is incredibly proud of her continued success. Christine is a member of the Actor's Equity Association. She works as a dance teacher and choreographer for both SLTDA and SLTC, and choreographs musicals at DeSales University and local high schools. She toured both nationally and internationally performing in a stage version of the children's TV show PJ Masks.

The role of the Beast will be played by Leo Weismantel, who recently saw great success as the Pirate King in Pirates of Penzance, a performance that was described as "better than Broadway" by audience members.

Gaston will be played by Sean McLaughlin, another Spring Lake Theatre veteran, who is joined by Nick D'ambrosia as Gaston's sidekick, Lefou.

Belle's father, Maurice, is played by Steve Baglivio, who is Christine's father in real life as well. The two also shared the stage in Anything Goes in 2021.

Steven Copp and Tyler Cicardo will be playing Lumiere and Cogsworth respectively, with Stacey Canterbury as Mrs. Potts, and Iris King portraying her child, Chip. Cosette Lyncheski plays Madame de la Grande Bouche, and Haley Katherine takes on the role of the feather duster Babette.

The cast also features Jessa Bedser, Kaitlyn Hulme, Analise Piemonte as Les Filles La Villes, Ian Kearns as Monsieur D'Arque and Douglas Moore as the Narrator.

In the ensemble are Chloe Benson, Justine Bouton, Michael Caggiano, Rachel denHartog, Stephen Doucette, Jade Gordon, Dillon Groh, Ben Hahn, Nick Hewgley, Hannah Hewitson, Mary Jodry, Sofia Kafarski, Ian Kearns, Greysen Kesler, Sami Khatri, Olivia Kutcher, Chelsea Lagotta, Dan Martin, Brian McDonald, Claire McGowan, Fiona O'Brien, Hobey Peterson, Benjamin Ricker, Mary Schuld, Sarah Schuld, Susan Schuld, Gavin Springer, Jonathan Stamberger, Hannah Swierkocki, Shannon White.