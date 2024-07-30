Author Josh Wolf Brings His HIGH ON LIFE Tour To NJPAC In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popular standup comedian, actor, and NY Times Best-Selling author Josh Wolf has announced his High On Life Tour, scheduled to take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, December 13th at 7 PM.

Throughout his career, Josh Wolf has made a name for himself with his comedic talent, with notable appearances on shows like Chelsea Lately and After Lately. He has also been involved in writing for successful sitcoms such as Yes, Dear, Cuts, and All of Us.

In addition to his work in writing and comedy, Josh has showcased his acting skills in popular shows like My Name Is Earl and Raising Hope. He even achieved the milestone of selling a movie script to Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions. With his humorous content, Josh has amassed a substantial fan base, boasting an impressive 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Notably, Josh sold out The Wilma in Missoula earlier this year, where he entertained the crowd with a blend of hilarious stories, some of which were shared with his son Jacob, resulting in laughter and tears all around.

Josh Wolf's journey to stardom was notably fueled by his appearances on E!'s Chelsea Lately, where he humorously narrated his experiences as a single dad raising three kids. Fans have embraced his side-splitting tales about parenthood, navigating through life's ups and downs, and his unique perspective on fatherhood, which are featured in his comedy special Father of the Year and his book, It Takes Balls: Dating Single Moms and Other Confessions from an Unprepared Single Dad. Furthermore, he co-hosts the Hey Maaan podcast with his son Jacob, where they share their distinct generational viewpoints with a healthy serving of humor.

Tickets to see JOSH WOLF go on-sale Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visiting the NJPAC Box Office. It's important to note that this performance requires a separate ticket purchase and is not included in any Dodge Poetry Festival passes.

