Arts Institute Of Middlesex County Celebrates Juneteenth And More This June; Lineup Announced

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout June.

With special guests such as civil rights icon Dr. Opal Lee and Gospel music artist Hezekiah Walker, this June is packed with must-see events in recognition of Juneteenth. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and visitors.

June's event highlights include:

Celebrate Middlesex County: Come on Saturday, June 8 to Roosevelt Park in Edison, to celebrate all that Middlesex County has to offer and learn about the County's programs and services that are available year-round! Residents can enjoy local food vendors, live music and performances, games and activities, touch-a-truck, roller skating, arts and crafts, historical interpreters, and more at this event. The Arts Institute of Middlesex County will also be showcasing arts and crafts, like henna art and face painting, with local arts organizations for every member of the family to enjoy.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival: Join the NAACP Metuchen-Edison-Piscataway Area Branch for their Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival on June 8 from noon to 7 pm at the Edison Job Corps Center (500 Plainfield Ave, Edison). The event will feature the 2024 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Dr. Opal Lee, heralded as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” as the Grand Marshal of the Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration. This event also includes family-friendly activities including pictures with beloved characters, pony rides, live performances, a 4-on-4 basketball tournament, voter registration, health screenings, and more!

Mercado Esperanza Festival: Come out to War Memorial Park in New Brunswick on Sunday, June 9 for the Mercado Esperanza Festival, a family-friendly community festival celebrating the food, arts, and culture of New Brunswick and its diverse Latino community.

A Conversation with Dr. Opal Lee: Advice from the Greatest Gen to Gen Z: On Sunday, June 9, from 3-4 pm, Dr. Lee will join the Piscataway Public Library for a conversation with Youth Scholar Enydia Haynes, and will be reading from her book, Juneteenth, A Children's Story.

Metro Gathering Mega Event: Greetings from New Jersey: A Postcard Journey: This Father's Day weekend, join the world's largest treasure hunt at East Jersey Old Town Village, from 10 am-4 pm! Geocaching is the original, reality-based treasure hunt using a global positioning system (GPS). If you have a smartphone, you can geocache. Whether you are in the area seeking the numerous caches, interested in meeting new friends, or need a place to unwind and relax, this is your opportunity. Enjoy everything else the Village offers, including historical exhibits, living history interpreters, food trucks, and crafts.

Juneteenth Flag Raising and Block Party: Join the Fourth Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Flag Raising Ceremony on June 19, at 4 pm. Come to Monument Square Park at 2 Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick to learn about the origins of this important holiday and how it came to be and listen to the stories of those who played a pivotal role in getting Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday.

Neon Line Art: Join the Piscataway Public Library where teens can channel their inner Picasso and create their own dazzling work of art using canvas and neon tubing. This is an in-person workshop and registration is required. Register here.

FolkLIVE: Gospel Music Festival: On Saturday, June 29, from 2-6 pm celebrate the Arts Institute of Middlesex County's inaugural FolkLIVE series featuring live performances by Gospel icon Hezekiah Walker and rising sensation, Jekalyn Carr and other local talents. This is a FREE performance series for all ages exploring diverse histories, traditions, and stories that make our County culturally rich. Planning to stay the entire weekend? Take advantage of special rates offered by the Heldrich Hotel. Book now before it's too late!

Ultimo Domingo (Last Sunday): Come to the Zimmerli Art Museum on Sunday, June 30, from 1-3 pm for Último Domingo. Último Domingo (Last Sunday) is a new series celebrating Latinx culture and invites bilingual communities to come together through the experience of art. Explore our stunning exhibitions, create art, and enjoy interactive performances.

Throughout June, visit middlesexcountyculture.com for full details on all the events listed above and many more! Registration details and links to live-stream events are available.

