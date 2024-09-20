Art House Productions Presents Adam Wade & Friends: An Evening of Storytelling

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions will present Adam Wade & Friends, a 90-minute storytelling show featuring Jersey City's own Adam Wade.

A 20-time Story Slam winner at The Moth and creator of the #1 Best Selling Audible Original You Ought To Know Adam Wade, Adam Wade has also been featured on TV's Inside Amy Schumer and Girls.

“We are thrilled to host Adam Wade & Friends at Art House Productions in Jersey City. Adam's dedication to creating an engaging experience and showcasing local storytellers promises a night filled with warmth and inspiration.

Don't miss the opportunity to hear from Adam Wade and his friends Michael Zaiontz, Katheryn McGaffigan, Brian C. Lorio, and Mitch Applebaum on October 2nd,” says Sunjay Venkatraman, Art House Associate Producer.

The performance will be held on October 2nd at 7:30 PM at Art House Productions, located at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302. This event is recommended for all ages.

Comments