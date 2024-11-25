April May Webb Wins 13th Annual Sarah Vaughan Internatioinal Jazz Vocal Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of NJPAC’s TD James Moody Jazz Festival, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center announced April May Webb as the winner of the 13th annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Hosted by WBGO Radio’s Sheila Anderson, yesterday’s “The SASSY Awards” presented the Top Five Finalists on the iconic NJPAC stage in front of a live audience and a distinguished panel of judges: NEA Jazz Master and four-time GRAMMY-winning drummer, producer, and educator Terri Lyne Carrington, GRAMMY-winning pianist and Director of Jazz Studies at William Patterson University Bill Charlap, powerhouse GRAMMY-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer, NJPAC’s Jazz Advisor and multi-GRAMMY-winning bassist Christian McBride, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux.

Pulled from 220+ entrants from 21 different countries, these gifted young singers represent the next generation of great jazz vocalists. Ultimately, it was April May who received the top honor and a $5,000 cash award. April May is originally from Kansas and currently calls Connecticut home.

A musician, composer, educator, and co-founder of the jazz ensemble Sounds of A&R, she is a 2023 Chamber Music America Grant recipient and 2023 Jazz Road Artist, and has toured with jazz legends such as Thelonious Sphere Monk III and was selected by NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater as a Woodshed Network recipient. She also took center stage in internationally acclaimed artist Tschabalala Self’s New York play Sounding Board. April May made history as the first black woman to graduate from the William Paterson University Jazz Education program. Audiences can catch her performing at Dizzy’s Coca-Cola Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan this Spring 2025.

The Second Place honor and $1,500 prize went to Syndee Winters, a Los Angeles-based singer best known for her role as “Nala” in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway. Third Place and a prize of $500 was awarded to Oberlin alumna Georgia Heers hailing from South Carolina. Rounding out the Top Five was Amira B of New York City, and Angélique Nicolas of France.

Comments