Anthony J. Wilkinson to Preview MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CASINO ADVENTURE At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Off-Broadway veteran actor and producer Anthony J. Wilkinson will preview a new comedy, “My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure,” in Sound Waves Theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The show's preview debut is slated for Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com or Ticketmaster.com. All shows are subject to change.

This is the first time Wilkinson has launched a new show beyond New York City's off-Broadway area, and My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure is scheduled for a full preview period and official opening in the fall. He has opened six shows off Broadway –- My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Boys Just Wanna Have Fun, My Big Gay Italian Funeral, My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis, The Real Housewives of Secaucus and My Big Gay Italian Christmas, which was successfully revived at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in December.

In this chapter of Wilkinson's two-decade-running life saga, Anthony Pinnunziato sells his now billion dollar company, “Body Body” and opens the first gay and lesbian casino in Atlantic City. Anthony's novel idea, Pinnunziato Palace, opens in Atlantic City with much awaited excitement from the community, but problems and obstacles quickly arise. New love triangles and quadrangles, new crazy characters and new life challenges for Anthony Pinnunziato can all be expected.

“Given the nature of the show and my extended relationship with Hard Rock Atlantic City, I felt that I wanted to open the show there,” said Wilkinson. “The team and management have overwhelmingly supported my brand, as well as the LGBTQ+ community, making this the perfect place for the birth and creation of the new show.”

In 2003, Wilkinson's original production of “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” opened off-Broadway at the Actor's Playhouse and later moved to Theatre Four in the spring of 2004. The restaged production debuted in 2009 at the St. George Theatre to rave reviews prompting an explosive revival on Restaurant Row with a fully out Equity cast in 2010. The run was expected to last six weeks but wound up extending 14 times in the same location.

Born and raised in New York, Wilkinson began his career as an Intern Writer at ABC Daytime's “One Life To Live,” working his way up to the position of Associate Director for which he earned 11 nominations and three Daytime Emmy Awards and was a two-time recipient of the Directors Guild of America Award. In 2017, Wilkinson was cast in the Soap Opera “Tainted Dreams,” which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

