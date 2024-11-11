Andrea Ross Will Perform as Part of Princeton Holiday POPS! Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will celebrate the joys of the holiday season with Broadway vocalist Andrea Ross at this year's Holiday POPS! concerts on Saturday, December 14 at 3pm and 6pm. Mentored by none other than Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ms. Ross brings a clear soprano voice with an impressive range to “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” and more. The Princeton High School Choir lends its collective voice to choral favorites including “Joy to the World” and “O Holy Night,” and leads the audience in the much-anticipated annual carol sing-along. Returning to Princeton from West Virginia's Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, John Devlin conducts both performances at Richardson Auditorium on the campus of Princeton University.

Devlin says, “I'm thrilled to once again conduct Holiday POPS! and to work with the talented Andrea Ross to immerse audiences in the spirit of the season. It's such a joyful time of year, and I love hearing patrons chiming in on holiday carols.”

Conductor John Gennaro Devlin is an ardent champion of American music, an innovator of concert design, and a thought leader in the field of classical music. In his fourth season as Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, Devlin is only the ninth conductor in its 90-year history to hold that title. He was recently named a recipient of the 2023 Georg Solti Foundation Career Assistance Award. Devlin's artistry and versatility make him a sought-after guest conductor with major orchestras across the nation. His engagements include performances with the National Symphony Orchestra, the Louisville Orchestra, the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, the Columbus Symphony, the Omaha Symphony, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and the American Repertory Ballet.

Andrea Ross is an internationally recognized vocalist, recording artist, and Broadway performer. Her career was launched by the mentorship of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who produced her UK chart-topping album, Moon River. She has performed lead roles in Broadway national tours of Webber's Whistle Down the Wind and Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music. She received the prestigious Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Actress from the Boston Theater Critics Association, and recently received the Gold Medal at the American Traditions Vocal Competition. A sought-after soloist, she has appeared with top symphony orchestras around the world, including the Boston, Baltimore, and Detroit Symphony Orchestras, BBC Concert Orchestra, and many more. She was a guest artist for Concert for Diana, Princess of Wales, hosted by Princeton William and Prince Harry, and has been featured at prominent music festivals.

The Princeton High School Choir has an unusually rich tradition of choral excellence that is unique among American high schools. The choir has performed extensively in North America and Europe, touring as representatives of Princeton, New Jersey, one of America's most distinguished communities. One of five performing ensembles, the 85 members of the choir are selected after careful audition of nearly 250 voices in the high school's choral program.

Tickets for Holiday POPS! with Andrea Ross range from $30-$110; Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. Visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

