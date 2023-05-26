American Repertory Ballet Hosts Annual Fundraiser Next Month

The event is set for June 9.

American Repertory Ballet will host its annual fundraiser - a James Bond-themed “Gala Royale”- featuring a festive mix of world premieres, spectacular dancing, and casino excitement on Friday, June 9th at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.  All proceeds from this fundraiser support the organization’s artistic, educational, and community engagement programs, including over $250,000 in merit and need-based scholarships awarded to students each year.
 

Sponsors will enjoy a VIP Reception with ARB Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel and Gala Honorees. The organization will celebrate The Curtis W. McGraw Foundation for their outstanding and longtime support of the arts, and Princeton Ballet School Director Aydmara Cabrera, who will receive the Audrée Estey Award for Excellence in Dance Education.
 

The evening will feature can't-miss performances featuring ARB Artistic Associate Gillian Murphy and James Whiteside, American Ballet Theatre principal dancers, performing On the Water, a pas de deux choreographed by Whiteside to music from Franz Schubert. Two former Dance Theatre of Harlem leading artists, Da’Von Doane and Jenelle Figgins, will perform Blink, choreographed by Doane especially for this event.

 

The evening will spotlight American Repertory Ballet when it offers an exclusive sneak peek of excerpts from two brand new ballets; one created by Ethan Stiefel set to Brahms’ Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24, and one choreographed by Amy Seiwert with music by the Balanescu Quartet’s “Maria T” (an homage to the great Romanian singer Maria Tanase), as well as the company’s premiere of Arthur Mitchell’s classic Holberg Suite. These three works, in their entirety, will be presented on ARB’s Premiere3 program at the NBPAC, June 10-11. 


Rounding out the evening will be students and Trainees from Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet, performing an excerpt from Cinderella.


Guests will also have the opportunity to support the organization at a live auction, presented by professional fundraiser and auctioneer Lucas Hunt, president of HUNT Philanthropy and a celebrated American poet.

 

Following the performance and live auction, Casino Royale inspired festivities will continue in the NBPAC lobby.

Tickets start at $275 per person. For more information, please visit Click Here or contact the ARB Development Department at support@arballet.org or 732-249-1254 ext. 11.




