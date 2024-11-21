A VERY SPECIAL SPECIAL Comes to Vivid Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vivid Stage will present thirty performances of different kinds, in locations all over the region. Next up is A Very Special Special, a Holiday variety show, on Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 pm.

This variety show will feature songs, sketches and improv that sends up the goofiness of traditional holiday specials, with a cast of ten performers. Vivid Company members Nicole Callender, Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Becca Landis McLarty and Jason Szamreta will be joined by guests Darin F. Earl II and Alisha Sheth. Eddie Guttman accompanies the show on piano.

Sketches include the return of Candy Cane, North Pole Therapist, who is ministering to the stressed-out residents of the busiest place on earth at the holidays. A creepy Elf on the Shelf, a Santa who uses AI to make his Naughty and Nice list, a convening of holidays who are resentful of Christmas' dominance, and more will take the stage. Musical selections embrace the unexpected, from Stevie Wonder to Kelly Clarkson to Joni Mitchell. A Very Special Special is a great complement to the more traditional holiday fare available at this time of year, and just as full of fun.

