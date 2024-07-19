A Flock of Seagulls Guitarist Joins Haddon Township Music Festival

The event will be held on August 24 from 2-10 p.m.

By: Jul. 19, 2024
A Flock of Seagulls Guitarist Joins Haddon Township Music Festival
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Eddie Berner, of the iconic band A Flock of Seagulls, will perform along with a lineup of stellar musicians from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, at Haddon Township's Summer of Love—60s, 70s, & 80s Music Festival.

LATEST NEWS

Tickets to AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater to go on Sale This Month
The Adelphi Orchestra Reveals 71st Anniversary Concert Season
Spotlight: ROCK OF AGES at Bergen PAC
Registration is Open for Le Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City

Held on August 24 from 2-10 p.m at Haddon Square (along Haddon Avenue between Strawbridge and Cooper Street), Summer of Love is a groovy festival featuring music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Band Lineup:

“Before school starts back up and temperatures cool down, we're sending off summer with a full day of family friendly fun,” said Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague. “Our summer of live music here in Haddon Township continues to be a ton of fun and a tremendous success.”

The festival features a beer garden, food trucks, a kids zone, trivia contest, glow party, Mamma Mia flash mob and more!



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos