A Flock of Seagulls Guitarist Joins Haddon Township Music Festival

Eddie Berner, of the iconic band A Flock of Seagulls, will perform along with a lineup of stellar musicians from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, at Haddon Township's Summer of Love—60s, 70s, & 80s Music Festival.

Held on August 24 from 2-10 p.m at Haddon Square (along Haddon Avenue between Strawbridge and Cooper Street), Summer of Love is a groovy festival featuring music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Band Lineup:

“Before school starts back up and temperatures cool down, we're sending off summer with a full day of family friendly fun,” said Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague. “Our summer of live music here in Haddon Township continues to be a ton of fun and a tremendous success.”

The festival features a beer garden, food trucks, a kids zone, trivia contest, glow party, Mamma Mia flash mob and more!

