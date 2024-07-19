A Flock of Seagulls Guitarist Joins Haddon Township Music Festival

The event will be held on August 24 from 2-10 p.m.
Eddie Berner, of the iconic band A Flock of Seagulls, will perform along with a lineup of stellar musicians from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, at Haddon Township's Summer of Love—60s, 70s, & 80s Music Festival.
Held on August 24 from 2-10 p.m at Haddon Square (along Haddon Avenue between Strawbridge and Cooper Street), Summer of Love is a groovy festival featuring music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.
Invasion 65: 2:00 to 3:15 pm
AM Radio: 3:30 pm to 4:45 pm
Eddie Berner, lead guitarist for A Flock of Seagulls from 1988–1998, with his Rockin' Road Grill Band: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
The Priceless Band: 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm
Dancin' Machine: 8:30 to 10 pm
“Before school starts back up and temperatures cool down, we're sending off summer with a full day of family friendly fun,” said Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague. “Our summer of live music here in Haddon Township continues to be a ton of fun and a tremendous success.”
The festival features a beer garden, food trucks, a kids zone, trivia contest, glow party, Mamma Mia flash mob and more!
Videos