A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens Next Week Centenary Stage Company

Centenary Stage Company’s A Christmas Carol: The Musical will open in the Sitnik Theatre November 29th, on black Friday, to welcome the Holiday season in Hackettstown. The production will run until December 15th, with many performance times and dates available, including some weekday matinees. Tickets range from $25.00 - $30.00 for adults depending on the performance, with discounts available for students, Seniors (65+), and Children (12 and under) on select performances. Thursday evening performances will feature BOGO tickets at the box office window beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of that performance. Hackettstown Residents can also receive $10 tickets at the door for the preview matinee at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 29th with proof of address.

CSC will also have a sale on Black Friday, which also is the same day as the opening performance of A Christmas Carol, where patrons can get $10.00 off an adult ticket to almost any production in the season (exclusions apply) with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY, online, over the phone, and in person.

CSC’s production of A Christmas Carol is a musical stage adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story, featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent. It follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman who is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, leading him to confront his actions and transform his life. The adaptation is faithful to the original story but adds Alan Menken’s signature melodies and moments to bring the tale to life on stage, suitable for the whole family (Please note that Centenary Stage Company does have a minimum age requirement of 5 years old to attend).

The cast includes Michael Fleischer as Scrooge, Sebastian Antonio (Bob Cratchit), Megan Schmeidhauser (Ghost of Christmas Past), Kai Vialva (Ghost of Christmas Present), Arianna Cacioppo (Ghost of Christmas Future) Danny Sims (Fred), Cody Jackson (Marley) and Noel Pepin (Tiny Tim). The cast also includes Nicole Boscarino, James Gerard Russo, Cassandra Krajcik, Matthew Steen, Sasha Fink, Kara Hancock, Katie O’Shea, Zara Gordon, Raelyn Menon, Julian Mortensen, Aurelia Shanga, Mckenzie Fitzgerald, Mark Squindo, Osaivbie Igiebor, Jonathan Sumski, Luis Rodriguez, Kylie Smith, Kayleigh Pitts, Christopher Rice, Evan Flick, Madison Rhine, Claire Finegan, Damien Vince, Anna Jeffries, Madisyn Rojas, Amanda Whitmore, Erin Clark, Maximus, Klevence, Jacoby Stewart, Tyler McGeough, Izac Cruz, Danny Paternina, Malakii Layton.

Directing the production Michael Restaino, a multi-hyphenated creative with a diverse background in working on theatrical experiences world-wide. Previous Centenary Stage Company works include Rock of Ages (Director/Choreographer), The Little Mermaid (co-Director/Choreographer), and Grease (Director/Choreographer). As an advocate for the arts, Michael actively works to mentor emerging talent by being dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming theatrical environment, prioritizing inclusivity, diversity and respect within the industry.

Performance dates and times for A Christmas Carol are Wednesdays, December 4th and 11th at 2pm and 10 am respectively; Thursdays, December 5th and 12th at 7pm; Fridays, November 29th at 2 pm and 8 pm, December 6th and 13th at 8 pm; Saturdays, November 30th December 7th and 14th at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, December 1st, 8th, and 15th 2:00 pm. There are 2 school matinees at 10am, scheduled on Tuesday December 10th, and Wednesday, December 11th, please call the box office to reserve for those events. Tickets range from $25.00 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances with special Buy One Get One tickets available for Thursday evening performances. BOGO tickets can be purchased on the day of the performance at the box office in person beginning at 5:00 pm. Hackettstown Residents can also receive $10 tickets at the door for the preview matinee at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 29th with proof of address.

A Christmas Carol (Broadway Version) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), who owns the licensing for the show. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

