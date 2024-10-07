2nd Annual BOOBIE BASH MASQUERADE To Take Place At Legacy Club Cherry Hill

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2nd annual BooBie Bash, hosted by the Boobie Doc, Robyn Roth, will take place on October 26th at the Legacy Club (300 Evesham Road) in Cherry Hill, NJ from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

This year's BOObie Bash Masquerade will benefit Living Beyond Breast Cancer, and is thrown by local breast radiologist Dr. Robyn Roth, better known as @theboobiedocs.

“The goal of my annual BOObie bash is to support breast cancer foundations that are near and dear to my heart, and also honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer. Over 300,000 individuals will be diagnosed breast cancer this year. These funds will help provide access to breast cancer screening, treatment, and research, and improve the lives of those affected.”

This year's BOObie Bash will feature DJ Danny Delucia and drummer Nate Mann, plus sexy performers, a live auction and raffles, and lots of other surprises. Guests are encouraged to get dressed for a Halloween masquerade ball in pink, black, and gold, with prizes awarded for best dressed.

Tickets are $150 for a non-cash bar option and $200 for a cash bar option. To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-boo-bie-bash-masquerade-supporting-living-beyond-breast-cancer-tickets-879486185857?aff=oddtdtcreator.

