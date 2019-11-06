Weathervane Theatre Announces Kander & Ebb's THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND For 2020 Season

Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and the Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, is proud to announce the addition of the Kander and Ebb musical revue, The World Goes 'Round, to its inaugural fall season. Opening on Wednesday, September 16, T he World Goes 'Round will run in alternating repertory through October 11, 2020 with L ittle Shop of Horrors and one other title to be announced.

Drama Desk Award (Outstanding Musical Review) and Lucille Lortel Award winner (Outstanding Musical), The World Goes 'Round is an eclectic collection of love songs, torch songs, and acerbically witty comic number conceived by director Scott Ellis, choreographer Susan Stroman, and librettist David Thompson.

Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this musical revue is a thrilling celebration of one of Broadway's most enduring collaborations, John Kander and Fred Ebb. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including "Mr. Cellophane," "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret" and "New York, New York," seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre.

Casting and creative team information will be announced soon. Weathervane's inaugural fall season will open on September 5, 2020 following its signature summer alternating rep season (running July 3 - August 29, 2020). Performances for the fall season will be at 7:30 PM Wednesday through Saturday with 2 PM matinees on Saturdays and on select Sundays.

Early Bird Season Subscriptions and Gift Certificates for the 2020 season will be on sale in November. For more information call 603.837.9010 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org. Single tickets for T he World Goes 'Round will be on sale in June. Additional information will be available on our website - www.weathervanetheatre.org.

The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas a nd is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. For over half a century, it has presented high quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner A ri'el Stachel.





