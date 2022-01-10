WHAT'S UP, DOC? Presented In Tribute To The Late Peter Bogdanovich At Park Theatre

The Park Theatre will present a special screening of the Warner Bros. comedy classic What's Up Doc? as a tribute to the late filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich who passed away last week at the age of 82.

The movie will be shown on Sunday, December 16 at 2pm as part of the theatre's Big Screen Movie Series in its 333-seat Eppes Auditorium, which has a 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker ultra surround sound.

The Oscar-nominated Bogdanovich is known for his iconic movie contributions starting in 1968 with Targets starring Boris Karloff. His critical success began with The Last Picture Show (1971), which garnered eight Oscar nominations. From there, he went on to direct Paper Moon (Oscar for Tatum O'Neal), Daisy Miller, and the critically-acclaimed Mask that starred Cher.

His biggest box office hit was the zany, romantic screwball comedy, What's Up Doc? starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan O'Neal. It was the highest-grossing film of 1972. The American Film Institute lists it as one of the100 greatest American comedy movies ever made. The accidental mix-up of four identical plaid overnight bags leads to a series of increasingly wild and wacky situations. The film's co-stars are comedic superstars: Boston's own Madeline Kahn, Austin Pendleton and Kenneth Mars.

Tickets for What's Up Doc? are $9 and $8. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, via phone (603) 532-8888 or at the box office at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey NH. Masks are mandatory at all Park Theatre events.