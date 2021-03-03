Virtual St Patricks Day Parade Presented By The Park Theatre

The Monadnock region will be seeing green this St. Patrick's Day. The "seeing" will be online with a 2-hour broadcast of a virtual Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade. The show will run from 12pm - 2pm EST on Wednesday, March 17 via Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

The program is produced by ParkTV, the online broadcasting arm of The Park Theatre located in downtown Jaffrey, NH. Those who can't watch the broadcast live can watch a recorded video of the broadcast via Facebook and YouTube on the same day.

The Park Theatre has been involved with the Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade since the parade debuted in 2018. The theatre broadcast the 2019 parade live. Due to Covid-19, the 2020 parade, and now the 2021 parade had to be canceled. This year, The Park Theatre will assemble many of the parade's past participants to join this virtual tribute to the St. Patrick's Day Parade. There will be clips from past parades, other new performances on film, plus many live interviews. Surprise guests will appear and the public is invited to join in live and wish everyone an "Erin Go Bragh" or "Sláinte" in honor of St. Patty's Day.

Scheduled guests on the program include Parade Grand Marshall, Jimmy Quinn, Terri Wiltse, Executive Director of NHSCOT Pipes & Drums Band, and Kevin Hampsey, founder of the Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade. More guests will be announced in the coming days.

Owen Houghton (past host of the parade broadcast), Kelly Bergeron (a founding organizer of the Jaffrey parade), and Steve Jackson (CEO, Managing Director of The Park Theatre) will be the co-hosts for the live-streamed program.

"Sadly, we can't present the actual parade down Main Street this year, but the broadcast being produced by The Park Theatre will give everyone a great St. Patrick's Day Parade vibe. It will a fun, entertaining program where the public can interact with the virtual online show," said Kevin Hampsey.

The Park Theatre will be running two fundraising events for the nonprofit theatre in conjunction with the St. Patrick's Day broadcast. There will be an online 50/50 ticket raffle with 50% of the monies raised going to one single winner. Plus, there will also be a "Green Jelly Bean Challenge," where participants purchase a chance to guess the number of green jelly beans in the glass jar situated in the theatre's 19 Main Street window in Jaffrey. The closest number wins fabulous prizes.

To get the links for the live broadcast, go to jaffreystpatsparade.com or theparktheatre.org. Questions about the broadcast can be answered by calling The Park Theatre at 603-532-8888 or emailing parktv@theparktheatre.org. Questions about the parade and sponsorships for the 2022 edition can be made by calling Kevin Hampsey at (603) 801-6100.