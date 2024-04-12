MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes To Screen At Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The just finished UK tour of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma is arriving at cinemas worldwide thanks to Trafalgar Releasing. This visually captivating new production was filmed live at Dock X in London exclusively for cinema audiences.

The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire is one of the exclusive theaters to present this critically acclaimed production of Shakespeare's masterpiece story of ambition, fate, freewill, power, and guilt. The Park will only have two screenings: Thursday, May 2 at 7 pm and Thursday, May 9 at 1:30pm.

Ralph Fiennes, known for his Tony and BAFTA Awards, and Indira Varma, an Olivier Award winner, headline this fresh Shane Godwin-directed adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. With an intricate custom stage and an iconic play transformed for the modern day, this is an unmissable cinema trip for all theatre enthusiasts. After having played London, Liverpool, and Edinburgh, the production has traveled to the United States for a run in Washington D.C.

Macbeth's cast also includes the talents of Ewan Black as Malcolm, Levi Brown as Angus, Ben Allen as Ross, Keith Fleming as King Duncan, Jonathon Case as Seyton plus many more.

Tickets

Tickets for this Park Theatre Stage2Screen HD event are $20 with reserved seating. For full schedule information or to purchase in advance, go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office (603) 532-8888. Groups sales and private screenings are available. The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.