VFW Jaffrey Memorial Post Sponsored An Auditorium Seat at Jaffrey's Park Theatre

The Park Theatre received a $1,000 gift from the VFW Jaffrey Memorial Post to sponsor a seat in the new 350 seat William David Eppes Auditorium. The $1,000 gift was presented by the VFW Jaffrey Post Commander, David Watts, to The Park Theatre's CEO and Managing Director, Steve Jackson. The presentation was made on October 29 inside the construction site of the new performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

"We are overwhelmed with the support our local communities have given the Theatre. Our seat sponsorship program is especially heartwarming because the name plaques on the seats will be a historic who's who of families, businesses, fraternal organizations, and foundations in Jaffrey and throughout the Monadnock region. It's a gift that will be seen and live on for generations," said Steve Jackson.

The Park Theatre will be the first community-based performing arts center to be built from the ground up in the Monadnock region in almost one hundred years. It will be a showplace for national and regional musical performers as well as theatrical productions from New England playwrights, local performing groups, school productions, and movies from new Hollywood releases to independents, classics, documentaries, foreign and animation. It will also present HD screenings of The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Ballet & Royal Opera. Additionally, it will provide after school theatre-craft programs and filmmaking courses. Finally, it will generate over two dozen new jobs and promote business and real estate development in Jaffrey and the surrounding communities.





