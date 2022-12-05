Unreleased Neil Young Film HARVEST TIME To Play Park Theatre

The year was 1971, arguably the most significant year in rock n' roll history. High above the Bay Area at his sprawling Skyline Boulevard ranch, a 26-year-old Neil Young would convene a star-filled ensemble to create one of music's most enduring albums, Harvest.

The album would become 1972's best-selling album, which includes the #1 hit Heart of Gold, and is considered by many to be the musical apex of Neil's career. The good news is that Neil had the cameras rolling.

The Harvest album would include musical guests such as James Taylor, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, Stephen Stills, and the London Symphony Orchestra. The album is a nonstop tour of classic Neil Young. Harvest Time offers a view into the creative process.

On December 8 and 16, 2022 (both 7pm), Harvest Time, a never before released film from 1971, will be coming to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, as part of a worldwide cinematic release. Harvest Time will provide fans a chance to take a step back in time to watch part of the process that went into creating an iconic and influential album. The special event film will be shown in the theatre's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its giant 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound system.

Ticket price for Harvest Time is $12. Purchase online by visiting theparktheatre.org, by calling (603) 532-8888 or at the theatre's box office.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.