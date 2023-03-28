Tribute To Blues Great Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson Planned For Park Theatre

Born in Mississippi in 1939, Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson played with some of the greatest blues artists of all time. Luther notably represented the West Side Chicago style of Blues. He was part of Muddy Waters' band from 1972-1980. He will always be remembered for backing John Lee Hooker in the movie The Blues Brothers. Luther toured around the world, but for the last few decades he has called the Monadnock region his home.

Sadly, on Christmas Day of last year, Luther passed away at the age of 83. A tribute concert is being produced by The Park Theatre. It is scheduled for Friday, April 21 at 7:30pm.

It will be a night of some of the greatest Blues artists from around the U.S. coming to Jaffrey, New Hampshire, to honor a Blues legend who meant so much to so many. There will be performances from musicians Luther has mentored, performed with, and learned from throughout his 60+ years of the Blues. So far, over 30 musicians have agreed to participate in the tribute concert.

Net ticket proceeds from the event will go toward the creation of The Luther "Guitar Junior" Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund to provide funding for students in need who wish to participate in the musical arts.

"Luther was a blues master and a wonderful friend to The Park Theatre. Just after his first concert at The Park in 2021, Luther said, "This theater is is my new home." We are honored to present this special tribute concert and create this marvelous scholarship program in his name," said Steve Jackson, CEO, Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

Tickets for the tribute concert are $45 each. Tickets can be purchased by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston.

