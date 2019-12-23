The Peterborough Players to Ring in the New Year with ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE

The Peterborough Players rings in the New Year - and new decade! - with an audience favorite, Always...Patsy Cline, created and originally directed by Ted Swindley, from January 16th-26th. This rousing musical, featuring classic Patsy Cline hits, has not been seen on the Players' stage since 2003. The Players has a long history with the music of the country legend, having produced a separate look at Patsy Cline's life in a different show, A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, in 2014.



Always...Patsy Cline is full of down-home laughs and 27 of Patsy's hit songs (including Crazy, Walking After Midnight, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams, and more). In 1961, Patsy Cline was one of the biggest stars in country music. A chance encounter before a concert began the true-to-life, long-time friendship between Patsy and her great fan, Louise Seger. Over beers and bacon-and-eggs, fan and idol became confidants, supporting each other through letters until Patsy's untimely death at age 30. This rich, heartfelt, toe-tapping musical brings audiences on a journey through one of country music's greatest friendships.



In her brief career, Patsy Cline left an indelible impact on the music of the 20th century. As one of the first successful crossover artists from country to pop music, she became known for several major hits, including the Willie Nelson-penned Crazy. Popular company member Bridget Beirne returns as Patsy Cline, having played Patsy Cline twice before, once in the Players' 2014 production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline. Fellow Players' favorite Lisa Bostnar returns as Patsy's true-blue friend, Louise Seger. The production is directed by Tom Frey, and features a live band on stage.

Players Gives!

Be sure to join the Players as they return to First Friday in downtown Peterborough at the Mariposa Museum on January 3rd! Beirne will perform a few Patsy Cline numbers, and be joined by director Tom Frey to discuss their process and collaboration to bring Patsy to life. The event is FREE and open to the public, doors open at 5:30pm and the program begins at 6:00pm.

At the Friday, January 17th 7:30pm performance of Always...Patsy Cline, the Players will be hosting their next Pay-What-You-Can evening for select members of the community as outlined on their website. Kindly call the box office if you have any questions regarding Pay-What-You-Can Nights. The Players is also pleased to announce Andy's Summer Playhouse as their Community Partner for this production. On Saturday, January 18th and Sunday, January 19th, the Players will be collecting donations of any size on behalf of Andy's, as a way to say thank you to Andy's for their many years of fostering the next generation of theatre artists and audiences.

Always...Patsy Cline runs from January 16th -26th, 2020.

Tickets are $43, and maybe purchased online at peterboroughplayers.org or by calling the box office at (603) 924-7585. Barn Door Flex Passes are still available, and are always a great way to see more for less!

Peterborough Players is New Hampshire's premiere professional regional theater. Known for an annual Summer Season consisting of 7 main stage productions and 2 children's shows, the Players also now produces a 3-play Winter Season and continues to offer the Arts on Screen series that includes screenings of renowned performances from the Met: Live in HD and London's National Theatre. The Players enriches the human experience by producing quality live professional theatre, developing and training theatre artists, and offering New Hampshire a wide variety of performing arts events. Peterborough Players is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information please visit Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 or www.peterboroughplayers.org





