The Park Theatre to Present CONCERTO: A BEETHOVEN JOURNEY
Directed by Phil Grabsky, the film captures pianist Leif Ove Andsnes's four-year exploration of Beethoven's five piano concertos with orchestral collaborators.
The Park Theatre will present the acclaimed documentary Concerto: A Beethoven Journey on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., as part of its ArtsCinema Music Series. Tickets are $18, or admission is available with an applicable ArtsCinema Pass.
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Phil Grabsky, the film follows Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes over four years as he explores Beethoven's five piano concertos. Through performances, rehearsals and candid reflections, audiences discover the dedication and imagination behind a musician's quest to bring new understanding to these extraordinary works.
The documentary features Andsnes performing with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, which he directs from the keyboard, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic under Gustavo Dudamel. Its close access to the musicians offers an intimate perspective on the collaboration between soloist and orchestra, while illuminating the enduring power of Beethoven's music.
Andsnes's larger Beethoven Journey project took him to 114 cities in 27 countries for more than 230 performances. Grabsky's documentary captures key moments in that undertaking, creating an engaging experience for classical music enthusiasts and newcomers alike.
Released in 2015, Concerto: A Beethoven Journey runs 92 minutes and is not rated.
Tickets and information are available at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire.
The Park Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. It is New England's unique showplace for live entertainment and film. The theatre presents live music, comedy, theatre, dance, film and community programming throughout the year. The venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The Lounge at The Park is open for beer, wine and cocktails before the show (ID required).
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