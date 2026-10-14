The Park Theatre to Present CONCERTO: A BEETHOVEN JOURNEY

NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Park Theatre will present the acclaimed documentary Concerto: A Beethoven Journey on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., as part of its ArtsCinema Music Series. Tickets are $18, or admission is available with an applicable ArtsCinema Pass.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Phil Grabsky, the film follows Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes over four years as he explores Beethoven's five piano concertos. Through performances, rehearsals and candid reflections, audiences discover the dedication and imagination behind a musician's quest to bring new understanding to these extraordinary works.

The documentary features Andsnes performing with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, which he directs from the keyboard, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic under Gustavo Dudamel. Its close access to the musicians offers an intimate perspective on the collaboration between soloist and orchestra, while illuminating the enduring power of Beethoven's music.

Andsnes's larger Beethoven Journey project took him to 114 cities in 27 countries for more than 230 performances. Grabsky's documentary captures key moments in that undertaking, creating an engaging experience for classical music enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Released in 2015, Concerto: A Beethoven Journey runs 92 minutes and is not rated.

Tickets and information are available at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

The Park Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. It is New England's unique showplace for live entertainment and film. The theatre presents live music, comedy, theatre, dance, film and community programming throughout the year. The venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The Lounge at The Park is open for beer, wine and cocktails before the show (ID required).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 04 Hrs 21 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a New Hampshire News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming