ANYTHING GOES to Close Weathervane Theatre's 61st Season

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New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre is pleased to present Cole Porter's ANYTHING GOES-the quintessential musical comedy. Featuring witty hijinks, show-stopping dance numbers, and Cole Porter's legendary songs, this golden age classic opened October 1 and plays in alternating rep through October 11, closing Weathervane's 61st season.

Set sail for laughter, romance, and spectacle aboard the S.S. American in this toe-tapping Cole Porter classic. As the ship crosses the Atlantic, eccentric passengers collide in a whirlwind of witty banter, hijinks, and dazzling dance numbers. Featuring timeless hits-including 'Anything Goes,' 'You're the Top,' and 'I Get a Kick Out of You'-this irresistibly fun romantic musical comedy is a voyage you don't want to miss!

ANYTHING GOES is directed and choreographed by two-time New Hampshire Theatre Alliance Winner David Grindrod (GUYS AND DOLLS, EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE), who returns for his fifth season.

'I adore Golden Age musicals,' said Grindrod. 'I have always been drawn to the score, the comedy, and the joy this show provides. It's one of those Golden Age classics that endures the test of time because the only thing more lovable than the characters is the sweeping Cole Porter score. I guarantee there will be audience members who go, 'I didn't know that song was from ANYTHING GOES!'

With a cast of 25, ANYTHING GOES is one of the largest casts in recent Weathervane history, with one-third of the company being local to the North Country.

'I am so excited to welcome so many talented local performers to this production,' said Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. 'The North Country is a special place and a big part of that magic is the local community. Seeing them shine alongside our professional company members is a perfect exclamation point to a superlative Season 61'.

The cast of ANYTHING GOES features Marisa Kirby (Reno Sweeney), Max Desantis (Billy Crocker), Ethan Paulini (Moonface Martin), Tyne Dougherty (Hope Harcourt), Jorge Donoso (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh), Jewell Noel (Erma), Robert H. Fowler (Elisha Whitney), Carrie Greenberg (Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt), Shai Vaknine (Captain), Kolter James Erickson (Purser), Jacob A. Butler (Luke), Jeremy Lloyd (John), Lew Whitener (Bishop Dobson), Dani Barrett (Purity), Margaux Marak (Chastity), Logan Hill (Charity), and Chloe Mendoza Smith (Virtue). The ensemble includes Josie Cromer, Nolo Gonzalez, Jaime-Rose Kelly, Kaelyn Kelly, Nicole Sakowitz, Jacqueline Scott, Madalyn Sheehy, and Nora Woodson.

ANYTHING GOES includes design by Jeremy Baldauf (sound), Cass Burgess (properties), Christa LeBlanc (set), Rien Schlecht (costumes), and Chris Payne (lighting). Additional creative team: Sam Powers (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon, Rien Schlecht, Passion Shaffer, Hannah Showalter (assistant stage management), Kaitlyn Lied (technical director), Christa LeBlanc (scenic charge), and Jeremy Baldauf (production management).

Noah Huseman music-directed ANYTHING GOES, with associate music direction by Phil Burns. In addition to Huseman on keys, the ANYTHING GOES band features Harry Burns (bass), Rick Erwin (drums), Nathan Gair (trumpet), Kevin Silva (reeds), and Will Wright (trombone).

Closing Weathervane's 61st season, ANYTHING GOES opens on October 1st and performs in alternating rep through October 11th. Special events include a closing-night champagne reception following the October 11th performance, where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and creative team for this intimate, ticketed event.

Single tickets for ANYTHING GOES are on sale now at weathervanenh.org. Group rates are available for parties of 15 or more. Contact info@weathervanenh.org for more information.

Weathervane's 61st season runs now through October 11. Single tickets are now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 61 tickets start at $34. Season 62 subscriptions are now on sale.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 03 Hrs 55 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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