Lauren Rainbow to Bring MESSAGES FROM THE SPIRIT to The Park Theatre
The internationally recognized medium and meditation guide brings her 25-year practice to a live demonstration in downtown Jaffrey.
The Park Theatre will welcome medium Lauren Rainbow for “Messages From The Spirit” on Friday, October 16, at 7:30 p.m. The evening invites audiences to explore the connections between memory, love and spiritual experience through Rainbow's demonstration of mediumship.
Rainbow describes her approach as evidential and heart-centered, sharing what she identifies as messages from departed loved ones with an emphasis on personal details and meaningful connections. Her presentation offers an opportunity to experience her work in a live setting, with moments of reflection, emotion and humor.
With more than 25 years of experience, Rainbow is a medium, spiritual teacher and meditation guide whose work has reached audiences around the world. She co-authored The Mediumship Training Deck with John Holland, published by Hay House in 2020, and offers guided meditation programs through Hay House Unlimited. Her work also includes leading journeys to sacred sites in Egypt, Peru, India, Nepal and Mexico.
Rainbow has been featured as a teacher at Omega Institute, Kripalu and Lily Dale. Her programs focus on helping participants explore intuition, spiritual development and a greater sense of connection.
In a 2016 event preview, Northshore magazine described her presentation as offering “the powerful opportunity to witness departed loved ones connect with those in the living.”
Tickets for Lauren Rainbow's “Messages From The Spirit” are $40. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16, at The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey. Tickets and information are available at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.
The Park Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. It is New England's unique showplace for live entertainment and film. The theatre presents live music, comedy, theatre, dance, film and community programming throughout the year. The venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The Lounge at The Park is open for beer, wine and cocktails before the show (ID required).
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