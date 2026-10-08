Gerry Rich to Discuss CHASING HOLLYWOOD at The Music Hall

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On Sunday, October 25 at 7pm, marketing veteran Gerry Rich will visit The Music Hall Lounge with his new book, CHASING HOLLYWOOD. Blending memoir, film history, and practical marketing insight, the book covers Rich's time behind some of the most iconic films of the 1990s and 2000s, from Iron Man to James Bond. Rich examines how some of the most memorable movies of the last two generations captured public attention and shaped culture, while offering lessons for anyone trying to stand out in a crowded marketplace.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by New York Times bestselling co-author Mark Dagostino, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About the Author

Gerry Rich was just a kid when he set his sights on marketing movies. That's when his journey of Chasing Hollywood began: By forging new paths to escape the confines of his St. Louis neighborhood, he innovated his way to California, scrappily climbing from a humble post-college advertising job to the top of the Hollywood food chain. Named by Ad Age as one of the Top 100 Marketers in America (across all industries), Gerry has proven his talents as a marketing executive at Columbia Pictures, DeLaurentis Entertainment Group, Miramax, Miramax/Disney, MGM, Paramount, and MGM/United Artists. He has also consulted for Universal Pictures and for some of the world's top film financiers.

Mark Dagostino made his career co-authoring books that inspire and uplift. After establishing a journalistic foundation at The Boston Globe, Mark spent ten years on staff at People Magazine, tailoring articles to the tastes and desires of 40 million readers per week. Today, he's known for penning 7 New York Times Bestsellers and multiple National Bestsellers, including The Magnolia Story with Chip & Joanna Gaines, Hulk Hogan's My Life Outside the Ring, and Elle & Coach with Portsmouth's own Stefany Shaheen.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 15 Hrs 44 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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