THE LONG RUN to Bring Eagles Music to Park Theatre in Jaffrey
Six accomplished Central Massachusetts musicians will recreate the Eagles' distinctive harmonies and guitar arrangements.
The music of the Eagles comes alive when THE LONG RUN: Songs of the Eagles takes the stage at The Park Theatre on Saturday, October 17, at 7:30 PM.
Featuring six accomplished musicians from Central Massachusetts, The Long Run celebrates the extraordinary musical legacy of one of the most successful American rock bands of all time. With powerful vocals, intricate guitar work, and the rich, layered harmonies that became the Eagles' unmistakable trademark, the group delivers an evening designed to transport audiences back to the golden age of classic rock.
The concert will celebrate the Eagles' remarkable catalog, from their early country-influenced recordings to their arena-rock anthems and memorable ballads. Audiences can look forward to music associated with such enduring classics as “Desperado,” “Lyin' Eyes,” “One of These Nights,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Heartache Tonight,” and the iconic “Hotel California.”
The Eagles helped define the sound of American popular music throughout the 1970s, blending country, folk, and rock into a distinctive style that continues to attract new generations of listeners. Their album Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) remains among the best-selling albums in recording history.
Unlike tribute acts that rely primarily on costumes and impersonations, The Long Run places the emphasis on the music itself, celebrating the musicianship, memorable arrangements, and vocal harmonies that made the Eagles legendary.
The group's six members bring decades of professional musical experience to the stage:
- Rick Barrett — Acoustic and electric guitars, keyboards, and vocals
- Carl Bongiovi — Bass guitar
- Kathy Finn — Keyboards, piano, and vocals
- Glenn Jackson — Electric and acoustic guitars and vocals
- Dave Jolie — Electric guitar and vocals
- Dan Kirouac — Drums and vocals
Together, they recreate the distinctive combination of rock guitars, country influences, and sophisticated vocal arrangements that made the Eagles one of the defining bands of their generation.
The Eagles' recordings have remained an essential part of American musical culture for more than five decades. Their distinctive harmonies, compelling songwriting, and instantly recognizable guitar arrangements have influenced countless performers.
The Long Run honors that legacy with a concert featuring familiar favorites alongside deeper selections from the Eagles' extensive catalog.
For longtime fans, the performance promises an opportunity to revisit the soundtrack of a generation. For younger audiences, it offers a chance to discover the enduring appeal of one of rock music's most celebrated groups.
Tickets and Performance Information
THE LONG RUN: Songs of the Eagles
- Saturday, October 17, 2026 — 7:30 PM
- The Park Theatre
- 19 Main Street
- Jaffrey, New Hampshire
- Tickets: $30, $35, and $40
- Tickets are available through The Park Theatre's website (theparktheatre.org) or by contacting the box office at (603) 532-8888.
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