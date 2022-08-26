The New London Barn Playhouse Closes Out Its 90th Season With ALMOST, MAINE

New London Barn Playhouse will present the romantic comedy Almost, Maine, running from August 26th through September 4th. Tickets and information are available at www.nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710.

Welcome to the lovely and mythical Almost, Maine written by Award-Winner John Cariani. Set in the quaint, fictional Northern Maine town of Almost, the New London Barn Playhouse takes audiences on a journey through a series of amiable vignettes about love and loss, with a touch of good-natured magical realism.

A man who is afraid of love, a blissfully happy bride-to-be, and a longtime couple who keeps their love in a box, Almost, Maine presents eleven scenes that take place over a period of about seventeen minutes on a Friday evening in the middle of winter. For a magical moment in each scene, the Northern Lights appear to whisk the characters and audiences away through stories of falling in and out of love. In the words of director Jack Cummings lll, "the inhabitants of Almost, Maine are blue-collar, working-class people who are tired of feeling almost- they long to feel complete. Through his beautiful writing, John welcomes us into their tender aching world where sadness and happiness dance hand in hand. By the end of our visit, our hearts are bursting- feeling full, no longer "almost."

Making his New London Barn Playhouse debut is Alex Branton*, whose past credits include Water for Elephants (Foresight Theatrical), Son of a Gun (OOBC - Firebone Theatre), Appropriate (Vineyard Arts Project), 1984 (Circle Theatre), Bright Star (Firehouse Theatre), Godspell (Watertower Theatre), and Once (Theatre 3).

2012 Acting Intern Kyra Kennedy* returns to the Barn Playhousefor Almost, Maine after most recently originating the role of Monica Lewinsky in the world premiere play When Monica Met Hillary. Before that she originated the role of Kat Arujo in the World Premiere of Mystic Pizza the Musical. Previous Barn Playhouse credits include Sheila in Hair, Serena in Legally Blonde and Gertie in Oklahoma!

Kristina Walz is also back at the Barn Playhouse after being seen in Boeing Boeing earlier this summer. Past credits include the National Tour of Rock of Ages: 10th Anniversary, Six (Norwegian Cruise Line), and performing as the Lead Vocalist on Aida Cruise Line.

Adam Zeph has been seen in Boeing, Boeing, Footloose, and Mamma Mia! at the Barn Playhouse and previous summers for shows such as The Odd Couple, Crazy for You, and Shrek. Some of his other credits include The Cat in the Hat (TCT of Cincinnati), Hairspray (American Stage), and Packer Fans From Outer Space (Northern Sky Theatre).

2017 Acting Intern Nick Case is the male understudy for this production, with past Barn Playhouse credits including Godspell, The Secret Garden, and All Shook Up as well as director of this year's Junior Intern production of Hamlet. Other credits include Hamlet (Hamlet), Man of La Mancha (Barber), My Fair Lady (Freddy), Peter and the Starcatcher (Boy/Peter), and Pride and Prejudice (Darcy).

Jordan Hurley joins as the female understudy after recently graduating from NYU Tisch Drama. Jordan played Little Becky Two Shoes in the Tisch Drama Stage live stream production of Urinetown the Musical and spent her final year at The Classical Studio focusing on Shakespeare, trading off between playing Brutus and Portia in their 24-performance run of Julius Caesar.

The Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Transport Group Theatre Company, Cummings has directed shows such as Once Upon a Mattress, Our Town, and Almost, Maine. Other New York credits include the world premiere of Terrence McNally's And Away We Go (Pearl Theatre Company) and A Streetcar Named Desire (Gretna Theatre). Scenic and Costume Designer Peiyi Wong^ is a Bessie-Award winning scenographer and interdisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn, NY. Select credits include scenic + costume design for The Trial of the Catonsville Nine (Transport Group), Kafka's A Hunger Artist (Sinking Ship/The Tank), and MukhAgni (The Public UTR). Lighting Designer Keith A. Truax^ is back for his second show at the Barn Playhouse this season after having designed for Footloose. Some past Barn Playhouse credits include Catch Me If You Can, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Marvelous Wonderettes and Newsies. Regional credits include The Lost Colony, Utah Valley University's Fly More Than You Fall, Lincoln Park's, SpongeBob Square Pants, Matilda, In The Heights, Singin' In The Rain, and Sweeney Todd.

The stage management team includes Aaron A. Watson* as the Production Stage Manager. Other credits include Titanic (Milwaukee Rep), A Christmas Carol (Broadway SF), and Heisenberg and The Sound of Music (Northern Stage). The Assistant Stage Manager is Molly Raven Hopkins*, with previous credits including Into the Woods in New York at The Ally, Our Town with the Shakespeare Theatre Company, and The Nutcracker with the Washington Ballet. Stage management intern Maggie Caradonna is a junior at Ithaca College who is working toward a BFA in Stage Management and has been an Associate Stage Manager on The Other Shore and a new opera, We Wear the Sea Like a Coat.

The New London Barn Playhouse will host a talkback with the director of this production of Almost, Maine, Jack Cummings lll and Award-Winning Playwright John Cariani on Saturday, August 27th at 4:30PM. This event is free to the public and donations are welcome. A promo code will be given to all guests in attendance for Almost, Maine tickets.

Tickets are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Saturday starting at 11AM and Sundays from 11AM-3PM.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

++Appears as members of the STAGE DIRECTORS AND CHOREOGRAPHERS SOCIETY, a national theatrical labor union

^Denotes member of United Scenic Artists / Local USA 829

The New London Barn Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously operating summer theaters in the country. Housed in an historic converted barn, the theater features professional Broadway actors alongside emerging young artists in an intimate, air-conditioned setting, and has received countless accolades.

