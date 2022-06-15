The New London Barn Playhouse Begins Its 90th Season With A CHORUS LINE

5, 6, 7, 8- it's a Broadway audition and you can't be late! The New London Barn Playhouse invites you to grab your dance shoes and listen to the stories of seventeen aspiring dancers in A Chorus Line, running June 15th-June 26th at 7:30PM with Wednesday matinee performances at 2:00PM and Sunday performances at 5:00PM.

One of the longest running shows on Broadway, A Chorus Line follows a group of hopeful dancers as they "step, kick, kick, leap, kick, touch" for a spot in a Broadway chorus. This vibrant musical is based on true stories from the industry's most dedicated artists. With an original score by EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics from Edward Kleban and book in collaboration with James Kirkwood Jr, Nicholas Dante and original director/choreographer Michael Bennett, this "one singular sensation" is sure to be a hit!

Starring in this production is another wonderful assembly of Barnies from past seasons as well as our new talent. Playing the director/choreographer Zach, we welcome back Barnie alum Jacob Tischler* for his 9th return at the Barn Playhouse (Acting Intern 2012, Catch Me If You Can, Forever Plaid, The 39 Steps). Emilee Theno plays Zach's assistant Lori in her Barn Playhouse debut (National tour- The Donna Summer Musical, Off-Broadway- No Strings). Playing Cassie, we welcome back Kimberly Pine* to the Barn Playhouse, who fans will recognize from Gypsy. Francesca Mancuso* (Little Women, Newsies, 42nd Street) is also back on the Barn Playhouse stage as Sheila. Joining us for the first time at the Barn Playhouse we welcome Andy Edelman (Footloose, 442nd Street, Chicago) as Greg and Isabel Rodriguez (Romeo and Juliet, A Chorus Line) as Diana. This year's acting interns make up the rest of the A Chorus Line cast, with Daniel Tracht as Al, Jenessa Alvater as Bebe, Nick Traficante as Bobby, Katelyn Baughman as Connie, Keaton Miller as Don, Bailey Poe as Judy, Anne-Sophie Hill as Kristine, Abby Linderman as Maggie, Max Smaretsky as Mark, Ricky Cardenas as Mike, Yoni Haller as Paul, Justin Payton Nelson as Richie, Dylan Lugosi as Val, and Bella Lopez as Tricia and u/s Diana. Bradley Betros (Acting Company 2019), Shane Boucher and Kelsey Walker (Junior Intern alumni), Lydia Frew, Eliza Richards, and Pablo Aaaron Catenza Rubin appear as ensemble members and understudies.

The Barn Playhouse is thrilled to welcome back director/co-choreographer Deidre Goodwin of Broadway's A Chorus Line and Chicago, and director of And the World Goes Round at the New London Barn Playhouse in 2021. Alongside Goodwin as co-choreographer is Deb Leamy (Broadway's Fosse, Never Gonna Dance, Sweet Smell of Success) and music director Jonathan K. Parks, who is back at the Barn Playhouse and was the music director in productions (Gypsy, Forever Plaid, West Side Story, How to Succeed in Business). Completing the production is scenic work from Brad Carlson, lighting design from William Brown (Coal Country, Audible Theater/The Public Theater, Kinky Boots, Hangar Theater) and costume coordination and additional design by Madison Cagle (Decomposed, The New School, Crucible, Texas State University) that will be bringing us A Chorus Line like you've never seen before! Costumes originally designed by Theoni Aldridge in part by Regal Music Theatre of Greater Boston.

The band for this production includes Julie Zedeck (trombone), Sean Millman (percussion), Solomon Abang (trumpet), and Zachary Thompson (reeds).

Tickets start at $22 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Saturday starting at 11AM and Sundays from 11AM-3PM.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association