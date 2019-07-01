The 54th Season Announced At The Weathervane Theatre!

The Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, is thrilled to announce the 2019 54th Summer Season of alternating rep. Under Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini, the Weathervane will present 8 weeks of musicals, comedies and classics never before seen on the Weathervane stage. In addition to Mainstage productions, the Weathervane keeps the calendar full with a variety of other programming for audiences of all ages.

Opening the season on Saturday, July 6 will be the popular favorite Bubble and Squeak. New for 2019, this event will be FREE to the public thanks to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. This annual musical revue introduces North Country audiences to the incredible resident company of artists who will bring the productions to life. Curtain is at 8pm for this one night only event.

"I'm dreaming of a white Christmas..."

Irving Berlin's White Christmas, the musical based on the movie inspired by the best-selling Christmas song of all time, opens on Tuesday, July 9. This heartwarming musical adaptation features well known standards including "Blue Skies", "I Love a Piano", and "White Christmas". Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin, Book by David Ives and Paul Blake. Based upon the Paramount Pictures Film Written for the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank. Irving Berlin's White Christmas will be directed by Ethan Paulini and choreographed by Marisa Kirby. Through a partnership with Santa's Village, two tickets to Santa's Village will be raffled off at every performance of White Christmas. This production is sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire.

Opening on Wednesday, July 10 is Richard Alfieri's touching and human comedy, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks. A Florida widow hires a New York dance instructor for six weeks, and despite their differences, the two discover they have more in common than they ever thought possible. Broadway veteran and Weathervane alum Amiee Turner returns to direct and choreograph this bittersweet comedy about the trials of growing old and the struggles of youth. This production is sponsored by Bill Pikounis & Nicole Sakowitz.

Weathervane Theatre transforms into Emerson's Bar and Grill Saturday, July 13th when Billie Holliday takes the stage in Lanie Robertson's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. Set four months before Holliday's death, the audience joins Billie in her one of her final performances - a dozen musical numbers interlaced with salty and often humorous anecdotes to paint a riveting portrait of the lady and her music. Featuring iconic jazz standards "God Bless the Child" and "Strange Fruit", this intimate evening is sure to be one of the highlights of the season. Directed by Weathervane newcomer Robert Hupp (Artistic Director - Syracuse Stage). This production is sponsored by Presby Transportation Museum.

Spring Awakening in Concert joins the repertory on Monday, July 22 as part of Weathervane's new initiative: Interns in Concert. Exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years, this landmark Tony-Award winning musical based on Franz Wedekind's play from Steven Sater (Book and Lyrics) and Duncan Sheik (Music) is directed and choreographed by Marisa Kirby and music directed by Andrew Morrissey. Follow a dozen young people in 1891 Germany as they explore their journey from adolescence to adulthood with poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. Handpicked from thousands of early career artists across the nation, our 2019 interns headline this production. Get to know these up-and-comers and listen to one of Broadway's best new scores.

When a die hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in the hilarious musical farce that is The Drowsy Chaperone. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book (Bob Martin and Don McKellar and Best Original Score (Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison), this show within a show is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. Opening on Tuesday, July 23, Colin Keating directs and Taryn Herman returns to choreograph.

Inspired by real events, Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star shines on the Weathervane stage starting Thursday, August 1. This sweeping tale of love and redemption fueled by a bluegrass score is directed by Ethan Paulini and choreographed by Taryn Herman. This production is sponsored by Littleton Coin Company.

Hailed by The Times as "a phenomenal combination of storytelling and spectacle," the Tony Award-winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time bySimon Stephens debuts at Weathervane on Monday, August 12. Based on Mark Haddon's best-selling novel, this coming-of-age murder mystery is sure to keep people talking. Directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. This production is sponsored by Anthony and Elisabeth Colacino.

Capping off our season on Wednesday, August 21 will be the feel-good musical comedy smash Sister Act based on the hit 1992 film by Jason Howard. Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken, this uplifting musical about the power of friendship will have audiences jumping to their feet! Lyrics by Glenn Slater, Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. Sister Act is directed by Ethan Paulini and choreographed by Marisa Kirby. This production is sponsored by Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa.

The season will close on Saturday, August 31 with the annual tradition Best of 2019. The title says it all, the most popular moments from all of the season's productions! Two shows only at 2pm and 8pm.

In addition to Paulini, this year's resident equity company includes alums Shinnerrie Jackson and Marisa Kirby along with Leigh Barrett, Courtney Blackmun, Jorge Donoso, Napoleon M. Douglas, Geoffrey Kidwell, Ira Kramer, and Alison Mahoney. Joining them in the professional company is alum Andrew Cuccaro with Carrie Greenberg, Grace Livingston Kramer, Jocelyn Lonquist, Benjamin Nurthen and Sam St. Jean.

Every Friday at 11am, the Patchwork Players present original musicals for family audiences. This year's line up includes Miles Burns' Life on a Plate and Billy Goats Gruff, Valarie Speaks and Dale Jones's The Adventures of Tommie Sawyer and Families are Like Fudge written by the company themselves! The intern company, which also appears in several main stage productions, includes Patrick Agonito, Julia Bogdanoff, Theo Brown, Noah Casner, Nicholas Cooper, Drew Elhamalawy, Lily Lord, Connor McNinch, Mia Mooko, Brooke Solan, Vanessa Vacanti, and Michelle Zink-Muñoz. Look for Patchwork Players on the road at various venues throughout the North Country. Patchwork Players is sponsored by Crosstown Motors. The intern company will also headline Interns In Concert.

Aah-Ooh-Gah! Windsock Theatre Camp is now enrolling. Starting July 15, Whitney Jewett and her staff are back with camp programs for all ages. Each week long program culminates in a show on the Weathervane stage!

The resident artists is a mix of returning veterans and new and exciting artisans. Justin Parks returns as Production Manager. Resident designers include alumni Rien Schlecht(Costume Design) Isaiah Parnell (Sound Design) and Sam St. Jean (Properties Design) and new designer Scout Hough (Lighting Design). Colin Keating will once again serve as Musical Director.

The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas. For over half a century, it has presented high quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel.

Tickets and subscriptions are now on sale. They are available by calling 603.837.9010 or visiting our website www.weathervanetheatre.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Saturday at 389 Lancaster Rd. Whitefield, NH. Performances are at 8pm with 2pm Saturday matinees starting July 20 and 2pm Thursday matinees starting August 22.





