Prescott Park Arts Festival Unveils Lineup for River House Restaurant Concert Series

Prescott Park Arts Festival, an independent non-profit arts organization, is thrilled to announce the exciting roster of artists set to grace the Wilcox Main Stage throughout the month of June in the River House Restaurant Concert Series, marking the Festival's momentous 50th anniversary season.

With a diverse array of talent spanning various genres of nationally touring acts as well as regional and local favorites, these performances promise unforgettable experiences for all kinds of music lovers. As always, the Arts Festival is proud to bring the community together for music and memory making all for an optional, recommended donation.

Kicking off the series on Friday, June 14th, is the electrifying folk-rock trio, The Lone Bellow. Known for their soul-stirring melodies and captivating live performances, The Lone Bellow is sure to set the stage on fire with their passionate tunes. This concert is made possible in part through the support of the evening sponsor, Hotel Thaxter, located in downtown Portsmouth.

Next up, on Wednesday, June 19th, country music aficionados won't want to miss Brent Cobb's performance. With his authentic storytelling and rich musicality, Cobb promises an evening filled with heartfelt ballads and foot-stomping anthems.

Monday, June 24th, brings the dynamic Josiah and the Bonnevilles alongside the mesmerizing Fancy Hagood. Prepare for a night of brilliance and infectious energy as these two acts light up the stage. This concert is a part of the Arts Festival's Rain or Shine Series in partnership with The Music Hall. All shows in the Rain or Shine Series will happen regardless of weather. Beautiful Day? The concert will happen as planned in the park. Stormy Weather? The announcement will be made if the show will move to The Music Hall.

On Wednesday, June 26th, get ready to swing and sway to the iconic sounds of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. With their timeless blend of traditional New Orleans jazz and contemporary flair, this legendary ensemble is sure to transport audiences to the vibrant streets of the French Quarter. This concert is a part of the Rain or Shine Series and will happen regardless of weather.

Closing out the month on Saturday, June 29th, is a special performance by the renowned duo Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy. With their virtuosic fiddling and irresistible charm, MacMaster and Leahy promise an evening of Celtic magic and musical mastery. This concert is a part of the Rain or Shine Series and will happen regardless of weather. The Arts Festival is grateful to The Music Hall for their partnership in helping to ensure these performances will go on for the community no matter the weather.

"We are thrilled to unveil this extraordinary lineup for our June concerts," said Prescott Park Arts Festival's Executive Director, Courteny Perkins. "We wanted to curate a series that showcases the incredible breadth and depth of talent in the music world today. From folk and country to jazz and Celtic, there's something for everyone to enjoy. We've brought back old friends and will make new ones to celebrate our iconic 50th anniversary. We've got more announcements coming for what promises to be a celebratory and crowd-pleasing season!”

The Arts Festival continues to bring the highest caliber of acts to the Seacoast community and its visitors, even with no fixed admission. This season the Arts Festival has increased the optional suggested donation amount for the concert series from $10 to $15. This rise in the recommended amount is a direct reflection of the increase in the costs necessary to make the Arts Festival possible. As a non-profit, the Festival relies on the generosity of the community; both from individuals, like donations made at the gate and People for the Park donors, and from businesses, like the Main Stage sponsor, Wilcox and the Concert Series sponsor, The River House Restaurant. Without this meaningful support, the ability to provide memorable live arts and entertainment experiences to everyone in the community simply would not be possible. Those who can donate are urged to do so, as that revenue is crucial.

All performances will take place at Prescott Park in Portsmouth, NH, offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy live music in a picturesque outdoor, waterfront setting. Reservations for the River House Restaurant Concert Series are available online at prescottpark.org, with early access available to Prescott Park Arts Festival Season Passholders. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this historic season! Join us at Prescott Park Arts Festival this summer for a season of music, celebration, and memories that will last a lifetime.

As always, Arts Festival events are ACCESSIBLE TO ALL and we do not sell tickets. While we do ask for, and rely on a recommended donation of $15 at the gate, this is entirely optional and no one is ever turned away. Instead of giving at the gate, you may also make an online General Admission Donation prior to coming to the Park.

Celebrating 50 years in 2024, the festival stays true to its mission of accessibility to the arts by offering all of its events with no fixed admission. All concerts in the River House Restaurant Concert Series have an optional, recommended donation of $15.

In addition to the River House Restaurant Concert Series, Prescott Park Arts Festival offers the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Movie Night Series along with its signature musical theater production, Legally Blonde The Musical, presented by Service Credit Union. Tables in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area can be reserved for all of the Festival's series, in addition to limited blanket reservations, in front of the Wilcox Main Stage. The Best Seat in the House, sponsored by Key Auto Group, is a special seating area at the front of the VIP section that is available for reservation as well.

Tickets

Reservations for June concerts will open on Thursday, May 9 to Season Passholders and Tuesday, May 14 to the general public.

Concerts have a Recommended Donation $15/ person

Blanket & Table Reservations open to Season Passholders on Thursday, May 9 at 10am

Blanket & Table Reservations open to the General Public on Tuesday, May 14 at 10am

All reservations can be made at: www.prescottpark.org.

About Prescott Park Arts Festival

For 50 years, Prescott Park Arts Festival has served the Seacoast community with family-friendly entertainment, inspiring artistic offerings, providing a public place to gather and share unique experiences. In an idyllic natural setting along the Piscataqua River in beautiful downtown Portsmouth, the Festival presents more than 90 arts events to nearly 150,000 people each season including a film series, music festivals and concerts, food festivals, dance, children's events and the signature summer musical. Accessibility is deeply rooted in the Festival's values and we proudly have a suggested donation model to ensure that everyone has access to these diverse, family-focused performances.

