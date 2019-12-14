THE LADY RO SHOW Comes To The Hatbox

"The Lady Ro Show" is coming to the Hatbox Theatre December 31st for ONE NIGHT ONLY. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for members, seniors and students and $14 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com. This is a BYOB event.

Join local drag sensation Lady Ro for an evening of classy, sassy, brassy, and a little bit smart-assy theatre! The Lady Ro Show features big Broadway dance numbers, quick witted commentary, and plenty of wild drag artists and actors. Presented in a cabaret style, psuedo-musical format, New Year's Eve is sure to please patrons of all ages.

Featuring songs from "Billy Elliot," "The Last Five Years," "Mean Girls," "Chicago," and more! May contain adult themes and mature language, and by "may" they mean "absolutely will".

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.





