THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to the Hatbox

The hilarious musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be presented at Hatbox Theatre from July 18th through 28th. Performances will run for two weeks only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

Spelling Bees continue to fascinate participants and audiences. The Scripps National Spelling Bee of 2019 (televised on ESPN no less) delighted viewers and participants alike when it resulted in an unprecedented eight way tie.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

This is not the Scripps National Spelling Bee. It is more like the "Hunger Games" of competitive spelling at the grassroots level. These are orthographists, spellomaniacs, and word nerds of the highest order in a battle royale to be supreme champion (and move on to the finals in Washington, DC). There can only be one winner.

These kids train like athletes in their obsession to be the best all while struggling with the awkwardness of changing bodies and finding their place in the world. Oh, and they are all portrayed by adults (and aren't we all still struggling with our own obsession with performing and finding their place in the world).

Hatbox Theatre has reassembled most of the team that produced the NH Theatre award-winning production of BARNUM (2017) led by director Bryan Halperin with music direction by Karina Allayne, choreography by Nora Lindsay McBurnett, scenic and lighting design by Andrew Pinard, costumes by Lynn Head, props by Johanna Halperin, and stage management by Meredith Hanson. The cast is made up of local and regional favorites including: Robbie Chubbuck, Aaron Compagna, Spencer Costigan, Samantha Drouin, Rachel Hunton, Sophie Linkroum, Sheree Owens, David Sheehy, and Eric Skoglund. Many are award-winners or Top Three finalists at the NH Theatre Awards.

A riotous ride, including surprise guest spellers every performance, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius and a fast-paced crowd pleaser this is sure to delight Hatbox audiences. This production contains mature themes and language, adults portraying middle school students, and outrageous fun. The word is cognizant. Part of speech: adjective. Used in a sentence: Please be cognizant of how delighted you will be by this show. C-O-G-N-I-Z-A-N-T. Cognizant.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You