SKELETON CREW is Now Playing at The Weathervane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Weathervane Theatre will present Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew. The play performs in alternating repertory July 3-18, 2024.

2008, Detroit. A small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight-knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue-collar and white-collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their loyalties, survival instincts, and ultimate hopes for humanity. Nominated for three 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Play.

The cast of Skeleton Crew, an ensemble piece, includes Weathervane veterans Robert H. Fowler, Shinnerrie Jackson, Jewell Noel, and Weathervane newcomer Devyn Xavier Akers.

Playing the role of Faye is a departure for Jackson. Jackson, now in her seventh season at the Weathervane, is known for her star turns as Dolly Levi (Hello, Dolly!) and Billie Holliday (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grille).

“Something I’ve always wanted to do is play somebody more of the people,” said Jackson. “Playing this character, Faye, is challenging because she is caught between a rock and a hard place. As the union rep, she wants everyone to keep their jobs, but she also wants to survive.”

Through its characters and their interconnected stories, Skeleton Crew poignantly portrays the human experience within the context of industrial decline and economic instability. Its themes of economic hardship, loyalty, and resilience are universally relatable.

“Every character is relatable to your life,” said Jackson. “We all experience insecurity; we are all going through changes in today’s society due to American capitalism. What is important is our humanity. There is a relatability between all of us—all citizens of our country.”

Skeleton Crew is directed by Mia Y. Anderson. Skeleton Crew features design by Kimani Gordon (lighting design), Alexander Pikiben (projection design), Joseph Rivera (sound design), Rien Schlecht (costume and set design), Billy Smith (properties design, production coordinator, scenic charge), and Claire Vogt (properties design). Additional creative team: Egypt Dixon (production stage manager), Reed Davis (assistant stage management), Camden Dalie Keech (technical director), and Pyper K Williams (lead scenic artist).

Performed to in-person audiences only, masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

Skeleton Crew opens Wednesday, July 3, and performs in alternating repertory through Thursday, July 18th. It runs 2 hours and 15 minutes with one intermission and is recommended for ages 14+ due to adult language and themes.

Special events for Skeleton Crew include an opening night reception following the Wednesday, July 3rd performance where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and the creative team with this intimate ticketed event. Reception includes a complimentary glass of champagne and drink specials.

Weathervane’s 59th season runs June 13 - October 13. Additional season 59 productions include What the Constitution Means to Me, The Wedding Singer, The Story Goes On: The Songs of Maltby and Shire, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, The Full Monty, Clue, Romeo & Juliet, and Cabaret. Single tickets and ticket subscriptions are now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 59 tickets start at $24.

Comments