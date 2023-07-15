Roomful of Blues to Return To Park Theatre in August

Five-time Grammy nominated blues legends, Roomful of Blues will return to Jaffrey's Park Theatre performing arts center on Saturday, August 5 at 7:30 pm. Their concert will be in The Park's acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium.

Even though Roomful of Blues' lineup has changed much over the years, the band has always been one of the world's tightest, most joyful blues ensembles. The band has never sounded fresher or stronger in an eight-piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon. Singer Phil Pemberton brings his sweet and soulful vocals, adding another bright new dimension to the jazzy, jump-blues musical roots. Their winning combination of jump, swing, blues, R&B, and soul remains their calling card, as does their ability to fill the dance floor. Along with bassist John Turner, trumpeter Carl Gerhard, drummer Chris Anzalone, keyboardist Rusty Scott, baritone and tenor saxophonist Alek Razdan, and tenor and alto saxophonist Rich Lataille, Roomful keeps on rockin' into the next decade!

With a non-stop performance schedule for over 50 years, Roomful of Blues has earned critical, popular, and radio success and a legion of fans across the globe.

DownBeat magazine says Roomful of Blues “is in a class by themselves.” With their masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues, and R&B, it's no wonder why the great Count Basie called them “the hottest blues band I ever heard.” Since 1967, the group's deeply rooted blend of swing, rock 'n' roll, jump, blues, and soul has earned it 5 Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including 7 Blues Music Awards and the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll for “Best Blues Band.”

Advance reserved seat tickets for Roomful of Blues are $35 each. Day of concert tickets are $40. They can be purchased by visiting Click Here or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, the heart of Mount Monadnock. The facility is fully accessible. The theatre's Lounge Bar will be open before and during the concert. Bernie & Louise Watson will be playing in The Lounge from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.



About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville, and concert house for 54 years until it closed in 1976. Purchased by The Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006, it has been completely rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 410, presenting movies, live theatre, including children's productions, concerts, and lectures as well as offering a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019, was completed in 2020, and opened in the summer of 2021.

