Review: MAN OF LA MANCHA at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre opens its 2023 season pushing its edge of creativity in a spellbinding performance of "Man Of La Mancha," a well-known musical launched in 1965. While keeping the bones of the original production, this one is an explosive reimagination that breaks the usual barriers of casting and staging.

Man of La Mancha, based on Miguel de Cervantes epic 17th-century novel, Don Quixote, is a poignant and moving musical that was one of the first musicals created from a piece of historical literature. Set in the context of the Spanish Inquisition, Man of La Mancha is presented as a play-within-a-play.

We encounter author Cervantes (Shaina Schwartz) in prison, awaiting trial by the Inquisition. When his fellow prisoners try to take Cervantes' belongings from him, including his manuscript, he proposes a trial in which he proves the merit of his manuscript through a reenactment, enlisting his fellow prisoners as characters in his play. Together, they tell the story of the aged Alonso Quijana who believes himself to be a bold knight, Don Quixote, and pursues an obsessive quest to attain an impossible dream.

Against all odds, Quixote and his trusty squire Sancho Panza (Gabriel Silva and Tobin Moss) take to the road in a quest to chivalry and seek out the good and innocent in a world filled with darkness and despair. Through the story, all the prisoners - at least for a moment - are transformed. The mad Don Quixote may think a windmill to be a giant and a tavern to be a castle, but along the way he also transforms a wretched woman, Aldonza (Alexandra Mullaney) into a beautiful lady - and proves that an old man's belief can truly make him a knight.

The Seacoast experience starts when entering the theater. The cast is already in character on the stage while ushers are still helping patrons to find their seats. Not the typical dark cavernous prison, this is one is surrounded by chain link fences with barbed wire on the top like a modern-day maximum-security facility. Cubicles dominant the stage with multi levels from which to romp, exercise, play games...do what normal prisoners do. The costumes are a mix of 1600's Spanish peasant with a bit of space age dystopian grays and robes mixed in. A bit haunting but very creative.

With a female performing the male lead role and hard of hearing Sancho doing sign language with voice and vocals provided by another actor at his side, this production excels in what some might call non-traditional casting. (I've seen a production of Hairspray where the chubby Caucasian female lead was played by a petite black woman. It was non-traditional casting at its worst.) But I would argue that the Seacoast Rep production isn't a case of non-traditional casting, but rather, simply casting extraordinary actors in their respective roles.

Schwartz as Quixote is nothing short of spectacular. She breaks any barriers of a "she" playing a "he" by embracing the role with a vulnerable Quixote portrayal inspired with his vision of confidence. She truly becomes Quixote in full force. Blessed with the task of singing the two most stirring ballads of the evening, "Dulcinea" and "The Impossible Dream," Schwartz commands the stage and stirs the audience to embrace her quest. Schwartz was destined to play the role.

Sancho is essentially played by two performers in a unique harmony creating one character. Silva, who is hard of hearing performs his lines through American sign language while Moss provides the audio for the role. Is it a mesmerizing blend of talent. Silva signs and reacts in perfect animation while Moss stands at his side with the voice and amazing vocals for the fun numbers, "I Really Like Him" and "A Little Gossip." The duo are a joy to watch in a rare symbiotic performance.

Mullaney is captivating in her portrayal as Aldonza, who becomes Quixote's love interest, Dulcinea. She can belt out a number as proven in "It's All the Same," "What Does He Want From Me," and "Dulcinea." Mullaney has the strength and range to give each note of her songs just the right touch, and to top it off, she is a powerful actress. Her character may be the lowest of the low, but with Quixote's vision, she transforms into a lady of some nobility.

Numerous other performers take on multiple roles in the play within a play motif.

The clever tune, "We're Only Thinking of Him," is melodically delightful as performed by Antonia (Isabel Ginsberg), the housekeeper (Jennifer Bubriski) and the Padre (Jason Faria). I continue to be amazed by Faria's voice, a remarkably powerful and controlled instrument that graces the Seacoast stage. His rendition of "To Each His Dulcinea," is stunning.

The theatre's artistic director, Ben Hart performs as the Governor, Matt Kasnetz makes a strong impression in the role of the Innkeeper and Sean Mullaney is engaging as the Duke while adeptly playing his onstage guitar.

Jason Faria and Alyssa Dumas skillfully handle choreography particularly with the pulsating mystic dancers and the foot stomping rants of the chorus dubbed the Muleteers. Brandon James and Kate Dugas pack a punch with some extensive fight scenes performed in realistic perfection.

Walter "Bobby" McCoy directs the small, seven-person band in the pit, which delivers the big-horn sound of a full orchestra. The Rep does a perfect job in tempering the off-stage orchestra with the onstage voices where one doesn't dominate and outdoes the other.

Ben Hart and Brandon James share director duties for the production which is visually bold affecting all the senses in sound, lighting and staging. What I like about this theater is that they don't cut any corners and masterfully raise the bar of what a small playhouse in Portsmouth New Hampshire can take on.

I wonder if I was the only audience member that got the bit about the Spanish Inquisition early on in the show resulting in a Monty Pythonesque response from the cast. And was I the only one that chuckled at the inmate waving a flag as in the playbook from Les Miserables in a stirring group number. Were these intended or just part of my warped imagination?

Man of La Mancha is a dazzling start to what looks to be a very full 2023 schedule. Take in this production to immerse yourself in a memorable Seacoast theater experience.