Register Now For Peterborough Players Next Interactive Theatrical Workshop

Peterborough Players pulls back the curtain on Shakespeare in the next offering of their interactive theatrical workshop series, Playgroup. The two-session workshop will occur online on November 13th and 20th at 7:30pm EST.

It's an open secret that there are many different versions of Shakespeare's plays, but there is one considered the "definitive version" - the First Folio, complied by Shakespeare's acting company as they performed it at the time, after the death of the Bard.

Players Artistic Director, MacDowell Fellow, actor, and playwright Gus Kaikkonen will lead attendees through the difference between acting and directing this definitive version as opposed to the myriad others published throughout time. Moderated by Associate Artistic Director Tom Frey, Session 1 on November 13th will be a presentation, discussion, and work on this idea. Session 2 on November 20th will feature Players' favorites Lisa Bostnar and Kathy Manfre performing a scene from Shakespeare's canon in a rehearsal-type setting with direction, thoughts, and adjustment from Kaikkonen. Participants will be able to submit questions to the artists via chat during each session, and will have the opportunity to be on screen with the participants during a Q&A potion, if they'd like.

The series will conclude with playwright, actor, NHIA graduate, and 2020-2021 member of American Theatre Group's PlayLab writers group for BIPOC and LBTGQIA+ voices, Tracey Conyer Lee on Playwriting on December 4th and 11th. All sessions start at 7:30pm and will last approximately one hour.

Sessions are free, but registration is required, and space is limited. Those who would like to participate in these special events can email info@peterboroughplayers.org and indicate in the subject line which workshops they'd like to see. (For example: Playgroup - Kaikkonen and Lee, Playgroup - Kaikkonen) A reservation confirmation email will be received shortly after, and a second email with log-on instructions for the online sessions will follow a few days prior to the event in question.

For more of the Players' digital offerings, visit their website, peterboroughplayers.org, and look for Players Online, follow their social media channels, and be sure to sign up for eblasts.

Peterborough Players is New Hampshire's premiere professional regional theater. Currently on a COVID-19 related intermission, the Players is known for an annual Summer Season consisting of 7 main stage productions and 2 children's shows, the Players also now produces a 3-play Winter Season and continues to offer the Arts on Screen series that includes screenings of renowned performances from the Met: Live in HD and London's National Theatre. The Players enriches the human experience by producing quality live professional theatre, developing and training theatre artists, and offering New Hampshire a wide variety of performing arts events. Peterborough Players is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information please visit Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 or www.peterboroughplayers.org

