Register Now For Peterborough Players' Final Playgroup Of The Season

Peterborough Players wraps up its first season of new, popular interactive theatrical workshops, Playgroup, online on December 4th and 11th at 7:30pm EST.

The two-session workshop will introduce Players' audiences to playwright, actor, NHIA graduate, and 2020-2021 member of American Theatre Group's PlayLab writers group for BIPOC and LBTGQIA+ voices, Tracey Conyer Lee.

Alongside an acting career spanning 27 years and including performances across the country on stage as well as in film and television, Tracey Conyer Lee has explored and developed a unique and powerful voice as a playwright. Her work has been commissioned, developed, workshopped, and / or produced by institutions like the National Black Theatre, Ally Theatre Company, and Congo Square's August Wilson New Play Initiative, among many others. As a student in the MFA Program at NHIA, her studies brought her to Peterborough where she honed her voice. She is the author of Retreat, Rabbit Summer, Standing Up: Bathroom Talk & Other Stuff We Learn from Dad, and others.

She embraces the idea of "The Inspired Multihyphenate", saying "There is a book called Steal Like an Artist, and I do just that. I steal from the truth to create fiction. My truth includes finding funny where you didn't know it lived. We will explore how my plays about gun violence, addiction, mass incarceration, racism and this pandemic, for example, should be directed as comedies, although no one would read them as such. I use my life without getting stuck in the (undramatic) details; my work is inspired by my surroundings, my dreams for the world, and the work of my favorite artists."

Moderated by Associate Artistic Director Tom Frey, Session 1 on December 4th will be a presentation, discussion, and exploration of Lee's process and ideas. Session 2 on December 11th will feature Lee and a theatrical colleague discussing excerpts from her work, and the many layers within it, in a rehearsal-type setting. Participants will be able to submit questions to the artists via chat during each session, and will have the opportunity to be on screen with the participants during a Q&A portion, if they'd like.

Sessions are free, but registration is required, and space is limited. Those who would like to participate in this special event must email info@peterboroughplayers.org with the subject line Playgroup - Lee. A reservation confirmation email will be received shortly after, and a second email with log-on instructions for the online sessions will follow a few days prior to the event.

For more of the Players' digital offerings, visit their website, peterboroughplayers.org, and look for Players Online, follow their social media channels, and be sure to sign up for eblasts.

