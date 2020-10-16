Players Ring Presents THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

The Savannah Sipping Society will be The Players' Ring's second production since the pandemic.

The Players' Ring will infuse the fall with a much-needed burst of laughter with The Savannah Sipping Society by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten - all former writers for the TV classic "The Golden Girls" - from October 23 to November 1 with both live and online performances.

Managing Director Matthew Parent said, "The Savannah Sipping Society is a perfect blend of 'Golden Girls,' Southern charm, and laugh-out-loud hijinks, and I think we all need a little laughter and friendship right now."

The Savannah Sipping Society introduces audiences to four very different Southern women, all in need of an escape from their humdrum lives, who meet by chance and decide to reclaim their enthusiasm for life in a heartwarming, laugh-a-minute comedy.

The cast features Jen Decker, Kate Miller, Melinda Hannah, and Elaine St. Jean with a special appearance by Phyllis "Roxy" Levasseur. Carol MacDonald will direct the Ezsinger Production. Tickets are available for in-person and online viewings. For tickets and further details, visit www.playersring.org.

The Savannah Sipping Society will be The Players' Ring's second production since the pandemic. Adjustments for audience safety include a new air handling and ventilation system, reduced capacity, social distancing at six feet, a health check at the door, and a mandatory mask policy. Response from audiences was extremely positive during the season opener, Mary and Me.

The ticket prices are $24 for adults; $20 for adult members, students, and seniors; and $18 for senior and student members, all fees included. Online purchases strongly recommended at www.playersring.org. Performances will also be available to view online via pay-per-view.

Shows View More New Hampshire Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You