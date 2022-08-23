Photos: First Look at A CLASS ACT at the Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre is now presenting A Class Act - a musical about musicals for people who love musicals! Highlighting the origins of the groundbreaking musical A Chorus Line, this funny, poignant, and loving tribute to Ed Kleban, award-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line, plays in alternating repertory August 19 - October 8. Since A Class Act was created over 20 years ago, this is the first time that a theatre company has ever programmed A Class Act and A Chorus Line together.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, A Class Act is a true Broadway fan's fantasy - a fascinating exclusive peek behind the curtain at how a musical comes to life.

At its core A Class Act is a true valentine to musical theatre. The most traditional musical theatre comedy piece in Weathervane's season, A Class Act centers around people - people who connect over things they love. In this case that love is musical theatre. Featuring a book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price with music and lyrics by Ed Kleban, A Class Act is chock full of interesting and vivid characters. Some of them are real like Broadway legends and A Chorus Line creators Michael Bennett and Marvin Hamlisch. Others are an amalgamation of people that were in Ed's life.

A Class Act is directed and choreographed by Nathaniel P. Claridad, who returns to Weathervane after directing last year's Buyer & Cellar. While on the surface A Class Act may appear that it's about Ed Kleban and his music, Claridad clarifies that the show is more complex.

Composed mainly of Weathervane veterans, the cast of A Class Act is led by Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini as Ed Kleban. The rest of the cast features Reanne Acasio (Sophie), Jorge Donoso (Michael Bennet, et al), Robert H. Fowler (Lehman), Marisa Kirby (Lucy), Ira Kramer (Marvin Hamlisch, et al), Alex Lanning (Felicia), and Jewell Noel (Mona).

A Class Act features music direction by Andrew Morrissey. The design team consists of Ian Evans (lighting and projections), Scout Hough (technical direction), Hillary Jeffers (costumes and wigs), Robert Salerno (sound), Rien Schlecht (properties, set and production management), and Billy Smith (properties). Additional creative team: Jake Collins (associate music direction), Robert H. Fowler (dance captain), Mark Hennigs (master carpenter), Kara Procell (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon and Billy Smith (assistant stage management).

Performed to in person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or a high level risk for Covid-19.

A Class Act opened Friday, August 19th and runs in alternating repertory (with several productions including A Chorus Line) through Saturday, October 8th. Suitable for ages 13+, this production does contain moderate adult language and themes. Tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane's Box Office (389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield).

The Box Office is generally open 10AM - 1PM on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances the box office is open 10AM through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up to date hours please visit Weathervane's website. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane's website.

Weathervane's 57th rep season runs July 1 - October 9. Summer performances run Monday - Saturday with 7:30 PM performances and 2 PM matinees on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Fall performances run Tuesday - Saturday with 7 PM performances and 2 PM performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional season 57 productions include A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Jesus Christ Superstar, Blood Brothers, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Intimate Apparel, and A Chorus Line. Single tickets now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 57 tickets start at $19.