Park Theatre To Hold Virtual Online Telethon & Auction

The Park Theatre announced today they would hold a live telethon and auction via Facebook Live and YouTube Live simultaneously on Friday, July 10, starting at 7pm, EDT.

Celebrity pledge takers will be (virtually) taking seat naming sponsorships for the William David Eppes Auditorium, the main auditorium of the new Park Theatre. Among those scheduled to appear include Oscar winner Ernest Thompson (On Golden Pond), WMUR's Ray Brewer, PBS Victory Garden's Roger Swain, and more! Viewers call-in to the celebrities with their seat inscription, contact information as well as credit card information. Donors can also have their seat paid for with a check.

The evening will be hosted by The Park Theatre's CEO, Steve Jackson. The co-host will be actor Lisa Bostnar (Law & Order, Blindspot, Blacklist, PanAm, FBI:Most Wanted, NY stage, Peterborough Players).

Additionally, an online auction will begin with pre-bids on Friday, June 26. Auction items include a 6-night African Zulu Nyala Safari for two, backyard fireworks show from Atlas PyroVision, 365-day golf club membership from Shattuck Golf, event tent rental from Monadnock Tent & Event, 5-night stay in Cabo San Lucas at a luxury resort, Seiko 24-jewel watch from Hobbs Jewelers, plus dozens of other items including restaurant gift certificates and more. Starting Friday, June 26, visit the online auction directly www.biddingowl.com/theparktheatre or go to the theatre's website, www.theparktheatre.org.

Bidders can bid online from June 26 until 7pm on July 10. At that point, the bidding goes live on the TV program. All online bids are moved to the show for final live bids. Separate auction telephone lines will be set up for people to call in.

The 2-hour broadcast will also include several entertainment breaks with regional performers including singer/songwriters, Volkert Volkersz and Eve Pierce.

"It's an exhilarating time for everyone at The Park Theatre. The dream is coming true with our remarkable facility. We are taking advantage of today's technology and holding our auction and telethon online. We believe this fundraising event can raise significant funds as we finalize construction and begin to order theatre equipment. We can't thank our auction item donors enough for their incredible support. They are making this a memorable and historic event. Also, a big thanks to all of the volunteers and our celebrity pledge takers for giving their time and talent to this endeavor that will benefit generations to come," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

Any questions about the telethon and auction can be made by visiting the theatre's website, www.theparktheatre.com, calling the administration office (603) 532-9300, or by emailing the theatre at parktv@theparktheatre.org.



